Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule for Inaugural Season  

Preseason home opener at Delta Center set for Monday, September 23

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced their inaugural preseason schedule, which features seven games – two home and five away.

Utah’s 2024 preseason schedule will begin on Sunday, Sept. 22 vs. the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa before the team hosts the Los Angeles Kings in the club’s first-ever home preseason game at Delta Center on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 P.M. MT., a game presented in partnership with the Utah Sports Commission. Utah will then go on to play road games against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Sunday, Sept. 29, the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Due to a prior commitment at Delta Center, the Club will finish their 2024 preseason schedule at the Maverik Center in West Valley City when they face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Utah’s preseason game at Delta Center on Sept. 23 is replacing the previously scheduled Frozen Fury game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights that was scheduled prior to an NHL franchise being established in Utah. Refunds for Frozen Fury will be issued to ticket buyers at the original point of purchase and the replacement preseason game against the Kings will be part of Utah Hockey Club season ticket member packages. Individuals who purchased Frozen Fury tickets will also have an opportunity to purchase a limited amount of tickets to the Utah preseason game at Delta Center on Sept. 23 before remaining tickets are made available to the general public.

The team’s complete 2024 preseason schedule is below:

