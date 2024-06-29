Utah Hockey Club Acquires Mikhail Sergachev From Tampa Bay Lightning 

Utah Hockey Club announced Saturday that the club has acquired defenseman Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman JJ Moser, forward Conor Geekie, a 2024 seventh round draft choice (199th), and a 2025 second round draft choice (TOR).

“Mikhail Sergachev is a proven winner and point producer and has been one of the best shut-down defenseman in the NHL for a sustained period of time,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club..“Mikhail is a top two-way NHL defenseman, and you cannot win in this League without a star, elite defenseman. We are thrilled to welcome Mikhail to our organization and look forward to many years ahead with him leading our blueline.”

“Bringing in one of the premier defenseman in the NHL — and a two-time Stanley Cup champion — demonstrates our commitment to our fans and to our team that we will take the necessary steps to drive this organization towards its potential,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations of Utah Hockey Club.

The 26-year-old Sergachev registered 2-17-19 and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 games with the Lightning and added an assist in two playoff games in 2023-24. He also blocked 69 shots and had an average of 5.39 blocked shots per game, which was second on the team.

The two-time Stanley Cup winning defenseman set career-highs in 2022-23 with 10-54-64 and 53 PIM in 79 games, leading Tampa Bay defensemen in all scoring categories. His 54 assists finished eighth in the NHL and his 23:49 time on ice (TOI) was the 19th-best in the NHL. He also added 1-2-3 in six playoff games.

The Nizhnekamsk, Russia native played an integral role in the Lightning’s two Stanley Cup championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21, totaling the fifth-most hits (121) and sixth-most blocked shots (86) in the NHL over that span.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound defenseman has recorded 48-209-257 and 282 PIM in 475 career NHL games with the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. Sergachev has also totaled 9-25-34 and 90 PIM in 100 career playoff games with the Lightning.

Sergachev was originally drafted by the Canadiens in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

In three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, Moser registered 16-56-72 and 86 PIM in 205 career games.

Geekie recorded 111-158-269 and 190 PIM in 215 career WHL games.