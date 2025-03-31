The Week Ahead: March 31-April 6

After a three-game road trip with stops in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Chicago, Utah Hockey Club is back home for a five-game homestand. These five games are the final contests at Delta Center this regular season. Utah looks to put together some wins at home and keep building on the organization’s success this season.

Currently, Utah (78 points) is nine points out of the second wild card spot held by the St. Louis Blues (87 points) with a game in hand. There are eight games left in the season, three of which are this week. Here’s the week ahead.

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, 4/1: vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, 4/3: vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, 4:5: vs. Winnipeg, 5:00 p.m. MT

Scouting the Flames: Calgary enters Tuesday’s game against Utah on the second half of a back-to-back. The Flames first stop is Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche Monday night. It’s been a busy stretch for Calgary with five games in eight days, three of those contests on the road. The Flames are fighting to stay in the playoff race with 80 points and three games in hand on the Blues (as of Monday morning). With points in four of their last five games, this week’s back-to-back could be a critical pair of games for Calgary.

Stats: Nazem Kadri (30G, 28A, 58PTS) continues to drive the Flames’ offense. Heading into Monday night, Kadri is on a six-game points streak (7G, 3A) with four of those games being multi-point efforts. Jonathan Huberdeau (27G, 31A) and MacKenzie Weeger (7G, 34A) are two other players to watch. Calgary is averaging 2.60 goals per game (30th) while limiting opponents to 2.94 goals against (15th). Both special team units are lower in the standings with the power play scoring on 21.2% of their opportunities (20th) and the penalty kill keeping teams off the board 74.8% of the time (26th).

Injury Updates: Connor Zary (lower body) is week to week and has missed one game so far. Justin Kirkland (ACL surgery) and Anthony Mantha (ACL surgery) are both out for the remainder of the season. They’ve missed 46 and 57 games respectively.

Season Series: This is the third and final matchup between these clubs for the 2024-25 campaign. Utah has won both previous matchups: Oct. 30, 5-1 and Jan. 2, 5-3.

Scouting the Kings: When Los Angeles visits Utah Thursday night, it’ll be the team’s second game in three days as the Kings host the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night before traveling east. The Kings hold second place in the Pacific with 91 points, but look to widen the gap between themselves and the Edmonton Oilers who are two points back in third. The Kings are 7-3-0 through their last 10.

Stats: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 29 goals and 58 points. Right on his heels is veteran Anze Kopitar who has 57 points (18G, 39A). Kevin Fiala’s 28 goals are second on the roster and his 50 points are third. Los Angeles is averaging the second fewest goal against per game at 2.51 and the Kings penalty kill has helped with that effort. LA's penalty kill stops opponents from scoring on the power play 81.5% of the time.

Injury Updates: Los Angeles was without Alex Laferriere (illness), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), and Alex Turcotte (upper body) Sunday night. These players may be back in the lineup by Thursday.

Season Series: Thursday is the third and final game between Utah and Los Angeles this season. The Kings have won the first two meetings: Oct. 26, 3-2 and Feb. 22, 5-3.

Scouting the Jets: The Jets have been a force in the NHL all season long and that doesn’t look to change in this final stretch of the regular season. Winnipeg is the top team in the league with 106 points. With a clinched playoff spot and the final stretch of the regular season on deck, the Jets are preparing for a long playoff run. With one of the best power plays in the league (29.5%, 2nd), the Jets also score some of the most goals per game in the NHL (3.45, 3rd). Winnipeg’s defense is sharp, holding opponents to the fewest goals per game on average (2.32, 1st).

Stats: Kyle Connor continues to be one of the top offensive threats on the Jets and in the league. He leads Winnipeg in all scoring categories (38G, 52A, 90PTS). Mark Scheifele sits second in all categories (36G, 45A, 81PTS).

Injury Updates: As of Monday, Winnipeg has three players out: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Neal Pionk (lower body) and Gabriel Vilardi (upper body). However, all three are day to day.

Season Series: Saturday’s game wraps up the season series between these clubs. Winnipeg won 3-0 on Nov. 5 and 5-2 on Jan. 24. Utah won the second matchup on Jan. 20, 5-2.

*All statistics are from Monday morning