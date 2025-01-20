The Week Ahead: January 20-26

The Utah Hockey Club (19-19-7) recorded a crucial 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Delta Center on Saturday to remain in the thick of the Western Conference wild card race, but the week ahead provides no relief. Utah will play four straight games against teams in current playoff position, including home and away games against the Central Division leading Winnipeg Jets, and road games against the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators. Utah (45 points) currently sits six points behind Calgary (51 points) for the second wild card spot, but is also behind Vancouver (50) and St. Louis (48).

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, 1/20: home vs. Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, 1/23: at Minnesota, 6 p.m. MT

Friday, 1/24: at Winnipeg, 6 p.m. MT

Sunday, 1/26: at Ottawa, 3 p.m. MT

Scouting the Jets: Winnipeg (31-13-3) has won three of its past four games and leads the Central Division and Western Conference with 65 points. The Jets' plus-52 goal differential is the best in the NHL. They have the league's top power play at 32.1 percent.

Individual stats: Forward Kyle Connor leads the team in points (60, seventh in the NHL) and center Mark Scheifele leads the team in goals (27, tied for second in the NHL). Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck leads the league in save percentage (.929), goals against average (1.97) and goals saved above expected (35.06).

Injury update: The Jets' blue line is returning to health after a slew of injuries. Dylan Samberg returned recently after missing 21 games with a broken foot. Colin Miller is back after a puck fractured his larynx, and Haydn Fleury is nearing a return from a lower-body injury. Center Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup on Monday.

Season series: Utah is 0-1 against the Jets this season, losing 3-0 in Winnipeg on Nov. 5.