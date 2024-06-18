Smith Entertainment Group Appoints Chris Armstrong as President of Hockey Operations for Utah Hockey Club

Today, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) announced the appointment of Chris Armstrong as president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club, the first NHL team in Utah and the newest club in the League. Armstrong will also serve as an alternate governor. In his new role, Armstrong will be responsible for leading SEG’s NHL franchise and will work closely with both business and hockey operations, SEG ownership, and the senior leadership team to build a world-class organization for Utah.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the SEG leadership team,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and founder of Smith Entertainment Group. “He has cultivated strong relationships with top players, agents, and executives across the hockey world throughout his career, and his unique background and diverse skill set will be crucial as we establish the greatest possible hockey experience for our community, fans, players, coaches, and front office.”

Armstrong joins Utah after nearly 14 years with Wasserman, serving most recently as an Executive Vice President for Talent, Innovation, and Strategic Development. He was a key figure in founding the firm’s Canadian business in 2010 and in advising in the acquisition strategy that established the company’s hockey practice in 2018. He remained involved in helping to grow the company’s hockey business, maintaining high-level relationships with the League and its partners and supporting marketing, content and brand efforts for top players. He also negotiated several contracts for prominent hockey executives within the NHL over the last decade. Throughout his tenure, Armstrong was a central part of the executive leadership group for Wasserman’s global golf practice, and he managed the careers of a number of top players and personalities in professional golf including Utah native Tony Finau.

Amstrong was named a Sports Business Journal 2021 Forty Under 40 Honoree and was a recipient of one of the prestigious “5 to Watch” awards as a top executive under 40 in the Canadian sports industry in 2013. In 2012, he was honored with his second Distinguished Alumni Award from Brock University and was named one of the top 35 alumni in the past 35 years. Armstrong was the youngest executive named to the Globe and Mail’s Sports Power 50 list in 2011. He is passionate about philanthropy and community engagement and currently sits on the Canadian board for Global Citizen as Chair, as well as several athlete foundation boards.

A native of Montreal, Armstrong attended McGill University where he was recruited by men’s hockey coach Martin Raymond. He transitioned to video and student assistant coach under Raymond and continued on as a part-time amateur scout for McGill in the Ontario Hockey League while also pursuing a degree in Sport Management from Brock University. He began his professional career at IMG in Toronto in 2004.