SEG Foundation to Host Utah Expungement Summit at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on January 22

The SEG Foundation – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Smith Entertainment Group to rally behind the people and causes that make Utah the amazing place it is – announced today plans for the 2025 Utah Expungement Summit, which will take place on January 22 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Hosted by SEG in collaboration with the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, Clean Slate Utah, and Rasa, the Summit will provide hundreds of Utahns with an opportunity to check their expungement eligibility and begin the process of clearing their records – all at no cost to them.

“Giving someone a second chance can create ripples of positive change,” said Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group. “Utah is a place where opportunity should be available to everyone, and we are excited to host the Utah Expungement Summit, knowing it is a powerful opportunity for people to gain access to the tools and resources they need to move forward in improving not only their lives but also the lives of those around them.”

The event will take place on the main concourse of Delta Center from 2 to 7 P.M., with the capacity to assist hundreds of individuals throughout the day. As a first step, dedicated volunteers from Clean Slate Utah and Rasa will be available to help participants determine their eligibility and navigate the necessary steps to clear their records. Those who have a record that qualifies will be able to meet with more than 60 volunteer attorneys at no cost to receive expert guidance and support throughout the expungement process, receive assistance with the BCI application process, and gain access to additional community resources and employment opportunities.

The event is open to all Utah residents, and those interested in attending are strongly encouraged to pre-register by Friday, Jan. 17, at www.rasa-legal.com/events. On-site registration will also be available on a first-come first-serve basis. Free parking will be available at the North Temple Parking lot (112 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT, 84103), located directly north of Delta Center. Each participant will also receive two (2) free tickets to a future Utah Jazz or Utah Hockey Club game.

"Smith Entertainment Group has consistently been a leader in showing the power of sports to make a real difference for people rebuilding their lives,” said James Cadogan, Executive Director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. “We were inspired by the success of the inaugural Expungement Summit hosted here with the Jazz before 2023 All-Star Weekend and we look forward to helping support even more Utahns who have earned their second chance."

“At Clean Slate Utah, we believe in the power of second chances," said Destiny Garcia, executive director of Clean Slate Utah. "People are not defined by their past mistakes, and a record should never be a life sentence to poverty or limited opportunities. This is why we’re honored to partner in the Utah Expungement Summit. It’s about more than clearing records – it’s about restoring hope, dignity, and access to opportunities that allow individuals and families to thrive. Together, we’re empowering Utahns to move forward, rebuild, and create brighter futures for themselves and their communities."

“Rasa Legal is proud to take part in this event and provide free use of our software to help all participants easily and quickly determine their eligibility for expungement under Utah law,” said Noella Sudbury, CEO and Founder of Rasa Legal. “Modern, user-friendly technology is key to bridging the access to justice gap, and we are excited to showcase how our mobile-friendly technology tools can make a scalable impact on our community, and unlock second chances for thousands of people in need.”

Utah was the second state in the nation to enact Clean Slate legislation, which automatically expunges certain, lower-level misdemeanor criminal records for eligible residents. In the United States, nearly 80 million people have a criminal record, and 30 million children have at least one parent with a criminal record. There are more than 45,000 federal and state barriers for people with convictions that limit access to employment, education, housing, civic engagement, and public assistance. Learn more about Utah’s Clean Slate legislation here.

The Utah Jazz was the first NBA team to partner with the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition on an Expungement Summit, which took place at Delta Center in January 2023. During that event, more than 400 individuals accessed a free tool to check expungement eligibility availability, 150 individuals completed the applications necessary to start the expungement or pardon process, and more than 100 records were successfully expunged.