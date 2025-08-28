Peterka Shines at NHL European Media Day

The Utah Mammoth forward discussed his NHL team, Olympic hopes to various media outlets

PeterkaMediaDayFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

NHL European Media Day is always an exciting and busy day as players from around the league discuss the upcoming season. This year was no different in Milan, Italy, where NHL players will return for the Olympics in February at the 2026 Winter Games.

The energy surrounding this year’s Media Day was on another level as the excitement for the Olympics and the upcoming season were the main topics of discussion. Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka represented his new team at this year’s event, which was his third time being invited to an NHL Media Day.

“Met with a lot of different people, a lot of different stations,” Peterka reflected. “Played some (social) games, met with some writers, had an interview with (Sportsnet) Elliotte Friedman, doing a bunch of different stuff and making some content.”

Peterka spent the day talking about his excitement of joining his new team in Utah and the potential for the forward to taste the playoffs for the first time in his career. Additionally, the German native spoke on what it would mean to represent his country at the Olympics and continue to help grow the game of hockey in Germany.

“Just about the new season,” Peterka explained about the topics he covered. “Goals, what I’m looking forward to. Other than that, a lot about the Olympics since we’re here in Milan. A little bit to wrap up about the last couple of years (with Buffalo).”

Peterka also discussed the excitement surrounding the brand-new team facilities at South Town, what he’s looking forward to in Utah, and how he hopes to make an impact with the team.

Throughout the day, Peterka along with 25 other players from around the NHL had the opportunity to participate in games, trends, and videos for various entities including the NHL and NHL Europe social media teams. Those stations provided some memorable questions and games for the forward.

“Most interesting question was the labubu,” Peterka smiled. “I’ve seen it once, but never heard (the name). (Most) fun game? Probably the (stacking quarters on a) lemon one.”

All games aside, pun intended, the day was an opportunity for Peterka to share his excitement about his new team and the role he’s expected to have within Utah’s talented, young core.

The content captured will primarily play on European broadcast and social media channels, which will show a different audience more about Utah and Peterka himself ahead of the 2024-25 season. Being his team’s representative is something that the forward takes pride in and has been a constant part of his offseason over the last three summers.

“It’s super special,” Peterka shared. “It’s always great, I have a good time here. Shoot a lot of content. And I get to know a lot of new people.”

News Feed

Get to Know: Ludvig Johnson

Utah Mammoth Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 NHL Season

5 Things We Learned from Peterka’s Euro Summer

Year in Review: Nick Schmaltz

Get to Know – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

Smith Entertainment Group and Live Nation to Develop a World-Class Indoor Music Venue in the Heart of Downtown Salt Lake City 

Desnoyers’ Success is Fueled by Experience and Drive

Year in Review: Sean Durzi

Year in Review: Mikhail Sergachev

Get to Know: Yegor Borikov

Utah Mammoth Announce Updates to 2025 Preseason Schedule

Year in Review: Alexander Kerfoot

Year in Review: John Marino

Get to Know: Štěpán Hoch

Year in Review: Dylan Guenther

Smith’s Development Continued Through Championship Run

Kerfoot, PWHL Players Teach Next Generation

Get to Know: Max Pšenička