Peterka Shines at NHL European Media Day

Peterka spent the day talking about his excitement of joining his new team in Utah and the potential for the forward to taste the playoffs for the first time in his career. Additionally, the German native spoke on what it would mean to represent his country at the Olympics and continue to help grow the game of hockey in Germany.

“Just about the new season,” Peterka explained about the topics he covered. “Goals, what I’m looking forward to. Other than that, a lot about the Olympics since we’re here in Milan. A little bit to wrap up about the last couple of years (with Buffalo).”

Peterka also discussed the excitement surrounding the brand-new team facilities at South Town, what he’s looking forward to in Utah, and how he hopes to make an impact with the team.

Throughout the day, Peterka along with 25 other players from around the NHL had the opportunity to participate in games, trends, and videos for various entities including the NHL and NHL Europe social media teams. Those stations provided some memorable questions and games for the forward.

“Most interesting question was the labubu,” Peterka smiled. “I’ve seen it once, but never heard (the name). (Most) fun game? Probably the (stacking quarters on a) lemon one.”

All games aside, pun intended, the day was an opportunity for Peterka to share his excitement about his new team and the role he’s expected to have within Utah’s talented, young core.

The content captured will primarily play on European broadcast and social media channels, which will show a different audience more about Utah and Peterka himself ahead of the 2024-25 season. Being his team’s representative is something that the forward takes pride in and has been a constant part of his offseason over the last three summers.

“It’s super special,” Peterka shared. “It’s always great, I have a good time here. Shoot a lot of content. And I get to know a lot of new people.”