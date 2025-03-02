Meier breaks tie in 3rd, Devils defeat Utah Hockey Club

Nico Hischier scored for his 400th career point and Nico Daws made 24 saves for the Devils (33-22-6), who have won three of their last five games.

“Right from the drop of the puck tonight, I thought each line on their first shift, you could tell they were digging in a little extra harder tonight,” said Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. “I thought we had a really good practice yesterday, and the guys recognized that these are two points that we wanted to have, and they went out and played a good, sound game.”

Mikhail Sergachev scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for Utah (27-25-9), which had won three in a row.

“It's a really good team on the other side, and they played a really good game,” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “They played with a really high pace and credit to them.”

Timo Meier made it 2-1 just 14 seconds into the third period, firing a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Vejmelka on the blocker side.

“If you get chances and you get in that spot, you know it's going to come eventually, so you've just got to keep working,” said Meier, who scored for the first time since Jan. 27. “Today was obviously big that we started the third period like this. We knew what we had to do to win this game.”