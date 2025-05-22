Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 14

Keller’s goal was his third of the tournament and 10th point through eight games. The captain played 17:14, had three shots on goal, and was +2. Keller’s linemate and Utah teammate, Logan Cooley, had two assists, including the primary helper on the game’s opening goal. Cooley has four goals and six assists through eight games. Defenseman Michael Kesselring played 12:31 in the win, while forward Josh Doan played 3:01.

The U.S. will face Sweden in the semifinals on Saturday. Game time is 6:20 a.m. MT.

SWE vs CZE: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, SWE

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

Three goals in the opening 20 minutes powered Sweden to a 5-2 win over Czechia. The Swedes advance to the semifinals and will face the Americans on Saturday. With the loss, Czechia is eliminated from Men’s Worlds.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka started the game for Czechia but was pulled after the first period. He stopped 10 of the 13 shots he faced through 20 minutes. Vejmelka dressed for all eight of Czechia’s games and played in five of those contests. He finished the tournament with a 2.98 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

CAN vs DEN: Jyske Bank Boxen – Herning, DEN

CAN: Barrett Hayton

Denmark scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation to upset Canada, 2-1. The co-host will advance to the semifinals while Canada’s tournament has concluded. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the game tying goal while Nick Olesen’s tally with 49 seconds left in the third was the game winner. Travis Sanheim scored Canada’s only goal.

Forward Barrett Hayton did not play in Canada’s quarterfinal game. Through six games played at Men’s Worlds, Hayton scored one goal and added one assist for two points.

Denmark will face Switzerland on Saturday in the second semifinal game. Game time is 10:20 a.m. MT.