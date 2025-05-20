Men's Worlds Recap: Day 12

Tuesday was the final day of the preliminary round at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. One Mammoth forward scored his first goal of the tournament, and the results of today’s games decided who continues on. Read more below!

CZE vs USA: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring

It was a Mammoth vs Mammoth showdown when Czechia and the United States squared off in each team’s final preliminary round game. With a 5-2 win, the U.S. claimed bragging rights and three points. Both teams earned 17 points through the preliminary round; however, USA finished second in Group B while Czechia finished third. Frank Nazar’s two goals paced the Americans while Josh Doan, Logan Cooley, and Andrew Peeke each added one tally in the win.