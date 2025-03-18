Game Preview, 3/18: Utah Hockey Club vs. Edmonton Oilers

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta

TV: ESPN | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (30-26-11) continues its surge towards a postseason berth with a matchup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers (39-24-4). With 71 points, Utah is now just two points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the eighth and final playoff position in the Western Conference. Following a 3-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday, Utah is now 6-3-2 since the 4 Nations Face-off break and has earned points in five of its last six games.

ONE-TIMERS

Dylan Guenther is an Edmonton native and played parts of four seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL.

Utah is 9-5-2 since the start of February.

Clayton Keller leads the team with 75 points (24G, 51A).

Mikhail Sergachev ranks fourth in the NHL with an average of 25:23 time on ice per game.

Utah lost to Edmonton 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 29 and 4-1 on Dec. 31. Tonight is the third and final meeting of the regular season.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Edmonton sits second in the Pacific Division with 82 points- just four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the division lead. The Oilers hit a rough spell around the 4 Nations Face-off break when they lost five in a row but are 5-3-0 since and have won each of their last two games heading into tonight.

Two of the top four scorers in the NHL make their home in Oil Country. Leon Draisaitl leads the team and ranks second in the NHL with 101 points (49G, 52A), and Connor McDavid is fourth across all NHL skaters with 86 points (25G, 61A).

Don’t forget about defenseman Evan Bouchard who is fourth amongst all NHL defensemen this season with 53 points (13G, 40A).

As you’d expect, the Oilers have a potent power play that ranks fifth in the league at 26.1%. Edmonton is 10th in the league in scoring with 3.19 goals per game, although they have not scored more than three goals in four straight contests.

STANDINGS UPDATE

WC1: Minnesota Wild - 81 points

WC2: Vancouver Canucks - 73 points

—

St. Louis Blues - 73 points Calgary Flames - 71 points Utah Hockey Club - 71 points Anaheim Ducks - 65 points

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #92 LOGAN COOLEY - Logan Cooley provided the game-winner for Utah on Sunday against Vancouver with his 18th goal of the season. Previously, Cooley had suffered his longest point drought of the season going six games without a goal or an assist. The second-year pro has set a new career high with 48 points (18G, 30A) this season and is on pace for 60 points in his sophomore campaign.

EDMONTON: #29 LEON DRAISAITL - Draisaitl is second amongst all NHL skaters with 101 points (49G, 52A), and he leads the league with his 49 goals. The next closest goal-scorer in the NHL is Toronto’s William Nylander with 37 goals. With points in 18 straight games (14G, 13A), the German now has recorded his fourth straight 100-point season and the sixth of his career.

LOOK BACK

Utah grabbed a massive win in a 3-1 result against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday night. The game was one of Utah’s best defensive performances of the season, and Vancouver could only muster up a power-play goal from Quinn Hughes in the second period on 19 total shots for the game.

Kevin Stenlund tied the game at 1-1 with his 10th goal of the season in the second period. Five minutes into the third, Logan Cooley collected a rebound created by Sean Durzi and Nick Schmaltz to give Utah a 2-1 edge. Clayton Keller scored the empty-netter to punctuate the victory.

LAST MEETING

A 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on New Year’s Eve at Rogers Place gave Utah its fifth straight defeat at the time. After Matias Ekholm started the scoring in the first period, Jack McBain produced a quick response with his 10th goal of the year to tie the game at 1-1 just 1:34 after Edmonton’s first tally.

Later in the second period, the Oilers struck twice within 20 seconds to take a 3-1 lead on goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Troy Stetcher. Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to 12 games by scoring the empty-net goal for Edmonton. Goaltender Jaxson Stauber was busy for Utah and stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced.

KEVIN STENLUND

Stenlund became the ninth Utah skater to hit the 10-goal mark on Sunday in Vancouver when he tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. He now has goals in back-to-back games and has three goals in his last six contests. Stenlund is tied with Logan Cooley for the team’s longest goal streak this season at four games (Dec. 7 to Dec. 12).

The 10 goals for the 28-year-old Swede are one shy of tying a career high that he notched last season with the Florida Panthers. Stenlund’s 18 points (10G, 8A) this season are a new personal best.

CLAYTON KELLER

With an empty-netter on Sunday, Clayton Keller scored his 24th goal of the season to tie Dylan Guenther for the team lead. The captain now has points in 11 of his last 13 games, and his 51 assists are already a career high. Keller is on pace for 91 points this season, which would also be a career best. His 75 points this season put him in a tie for the 11th most in the league this season.

Keller has been especially productive since the turn of the calendar to 2025. His 27 assists in 30 games since the start of January are the third most in the league in that span behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (28). His 14 power-play assists are the most in the NHL during that span.

LOOK AHEAD

Utah returns home on Thursday, Mar. 20 to face the Buffalo Sabres at Delta Center. The matchup against Buffalo kicks off a three-game home stretch that features contests against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Mar. 22 and the Detroit Red Wings on Mar. 24.