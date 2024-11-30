Nugent-Hopkins' OT goal lifts Oilers past Utah Hockey Club

Logan Cooley, Alex Kerfoot and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah (9-10-4), which has lost five of seven (2-4-1). Vejmelka made 28 saves.

“Their power play, it’s really tough to contain,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “They wore us down, basically. When we got tired they scored their goals.”

Kerfoot gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Kevin Stenlund on a 2-on-1.

Cooley extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:15. He knocked in a rebound in the crease after Juuso Valimaki's shot from the point trickled past Pickard.

“Obviously, we just needed to get going, we weren't playing to our standard,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Sometimes you need to kind of have a hard talk within our group. ... Nobody was calling each other out, nothing like that, it's just everybody knew that we had [to be] better, and obviously we showed that in the second and third.”