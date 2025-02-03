Connor Ingram's 27 saves not enough as Utah falls to Blues, 2-1

Connor Ingram made 27 saves but Utah Hockey Club's home woes continued in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Delta Center on Sunday. John Marino's shot from the point deflected and hit the post with less than five seconds remaining in the game as Utah (21-22-9) lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2). The team is just 8-12-6 at home this season.

Alexandre Texier and Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis (24-25-4), which snapped a four-game losing streak and beat Utah for the first time in three meetings this season. With the win, the Blues moved ahead of Utah in the Western Conference wild card race.

Utah defenseman Michael Kesselring scored his third goal against the Blues this season and sixth goal overall at 3:27 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1, but the Utah power play went 0 for 3 and St. Louis outshot Utah 29-25.

Coach André Tourigny was asked if his team is responding properly to its recent struggles.

"Not today," he said. "I didn't like our energy. I didn't like our urgency in that game. Credit to St. Louis. They played much better than the last two times we played them. They played way more stingy. It took way too long for us to accept that and go to work and put pucks behind them and build speed."

Utah will conclude this four-game homestand when the struggling Philadelphia Flyers come to town on Tuesday.

Ingram rounding into form: Ingram was excellent in the first period when St. Louis outshot Utah, 15-6. He also made a huge stop on a point-blank Robert Thomas rebound midway through the second period, and big third-period saves on Philip Broberg (pad save) and Kyrou (glove) in the third period.

In four of his six games since his return to the lineup on Jan. 11, Ingram has allowed two goals or fewer.

PK still rolling: Utah's penalty killing unit has killed 68 of opponents' past 76 opportunities over the past 29 games (Nov. 30 to present). The 89.5 percent success rate leads the NHL over that time span.

Quotable: "There's been a lot of meetings about this and [we've] had a lot of talk," defenseman Ian Cole said of the team's recent struggles. "I think that everyone's really said just about all that could be said. At some point it needs to get put into practice on the ice. We can pat ourselves on the back. We can take any approach but if it doesn't translate to the ice — which I think for large swaths of the recent games it has, but ultimately, we're not getting wins. I've said it before: We're judged on whether we win or lose so obviously it's something we need to change right now and right away."

Up next: Utah hosts the Flyers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Delta Center. Philadelphia has been shut out in three consecutive games, the first time that's happened in Flyers history in the regular season. Utah leads the season series, 1-0. Jaxson Stauber stopped 22 shots and Utah got goals from four players to defeat the Flyers, 4-2, on Dec. 8 in Philadelphia.