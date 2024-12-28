Lehkonen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Avalanche defeat Utah

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Rantanen scored for the Avalanche (22-15-0), who have won four consecutive games and eight of their past 10. Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves.

“They've always played us hard. Their team's coming [along]. Lots of young, skilled players,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I think it's our best stretch of hockey too.

“I think we're getting more consistent, more dialed in, more committed to the way we need to play all the time.”

Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, and Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah (16-13-6), which has lost three straight after winning four in a row.

“We played against a really good team who were ready to play. They played hard,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “With those guys, year after year we’re going toe-to-toe pretty good. I think it’s a good matchup. There’s intensity and there’s emotion on both sides. We did pretty good this year against them, if you look at the quality of team they have, but unfortunately that’s a big game we wanted.”

Lehkonen scored to make it 1-0 Colorado when he shoveled in MacKinnon’s centering pass from the top of the crease at 11:52 of the second period.

“I just pretty much drove the net and tried to find a little room there, and Nate made a heck of a pass there, like through two people. So I pretty much had a tap-in,” said Lehkonen. “It's the kind of player he is. Just got to have your stick on the ice and good things will happen when you play with him.”

Schmaltz tied it 1-1 at 3:42 of the third period with a power-play goal. He deflected Mikhail Sergachev’s point shot at the top of the crease. Colorado had killed off 16 consecutive penalties prior to the goal.

“It’s a one-shot game. It’s a good hockey game,” Schmaltz said. “We fought hard, and it’s unfortunate to give one up late in the third there. Weren’t able to convert on the 6-on-5 either.