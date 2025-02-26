Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

“I think as our identity progresses forward, I think we're taking steps in the right direction,” Crouse said. “It's a lot of fun when we play this way. You have everyone that's on board, everyone that's contributing, and it creates team success when it pushes everyone to be the best they can possibly be.”

Crouse scored with his backhand past the glove of Chicago's Arvid Soderblom to give Utah the lead. It was Crouse’s first goal at home since Nov. 29.

“You can see he doesn't overthink the game,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I like the way he played, the pace he played. I think that line was excellent again tonight.

"Obviously, they got the big goal as well, but the pace and the key moment, they were really good.”