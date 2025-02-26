Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

Forward scores with 7:48 remaining, helping Utah to 5th win in past 7 games

CHI at UTA | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lawson Crouse scored the go-ahead goal with 7:48 left in regulation, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

“I think as our identity progresses forward, I think we're taking steps in the right direction,” Crouse said. “It's a lot of fun when we play this way. You have everyone that's on board, everyone that's contributing, and it creates team success when it pushes everyone to be the best they can possibly be.”

Crouse scored with his backhand past the glove of Chicago's Arvid Soderblom to give Utah the lead. It was Crouse’s first goal at home since Nov. 29.

“You can see he doesn't overthink the game,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I like the way he played, the pace he played. I think that line was excellent again tonight.

"Obviously, they got the big goal as well, but the pace and the key moment, they were really good.”

CHI@UTA: Crouse flings a backhand into the twine from the circle

Clayton Keller scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season for Utah (26-24-9), which has won five of its past seven games. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

“I think there's a good feeling on the bench right now,” Tourigny said. “There's a feel of competitiveness, there's a feel of care, there's a feel of passion. I like the way it’s felt, and the guys are all in on winning. They don't [care] about who, it's us. Period.”

Seth Jones scored and Soderblom made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (17-34-7), who have lost four straight and seven of their past eight games.

“It's the same thing that's been going on all season,” Jones said. “We put ourselves in tough situations out there by turning pucks over and forcing somebody to make 40 saves and stand outside to even have a chance.

“I think we're the exact same team right now as we were in game one. I think it's pretty evident out there. We haven't made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team and it shows.”

CHI@UTA: Jones wires in a PPG from the circle to start the scoring

Jones opened the scoring at 13:34 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the top of the circle to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

Keller tied the game 1-1 at 19:16 of the second period, scoring off the rebound of Michael Kesselring's shot that found its way past Soderblom’s blocker.

“We didn't have our best stuff to start the game, but we stuck with it,” Keller said. “They played hard. They made us work for everything. So it's good to get the win there. It was a tight game all the way through, so [it was] a huge win for us.”

NOTES: Kesselring recorded his 17th assist of the season, an NHL career high. … Keller’s goal extended his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). ... Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato tallied his 20th assist of the season, the first time he's reached the mark in the NHL.

News Feed

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Doughty gets 3 points, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka, Utah recover for shootout win against Capitals 

Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Guenther scores with 1 second left in OT, Utah Hockey Club tops Flyers

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

Merilainen makes 34 saves, Senators defeat Utah Hockey Club

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Utah Hockey Club shuts out Wild

Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues

Rangers score 3 in 3rd, defeat Utah to extend point streak to 6

Dach scores twice, Canadiens hold off Utah

Barzal breaks tie late, Islanders edge Utah Hockey Club for 3rd win in row

Hayton's late goal lifts Utah Hockey Club past Sharks