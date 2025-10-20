Keller, Schmaltz combine for 4 points, Mammoth edge Bruins

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves for the Bruins (3-4-0), who have lost four in a row.

“They came out really strong,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “It's a skating team, but I thought our guys did really well today. They gave everything they had from the first to the last minute, and that's exactly what we wanted, and we didn't deserve to go home empty.”

Cooley opened the scoring at 4:20 of the first period with a power-play goal. Schmaltz took a shot from the slot that deflected off Cooley's back and popped in the air before dropping behind Korpisalo into the net.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:38. Charlie McAvoy sent a pass to Pavel Zacha in the slot, who one-touched the puck between his legs to Pastrnak at the left side of the net.

Pastrnak scored again at 5:46 of the second period, sliding the puck past Vanecek off a pass from Marat Khusnutdinov during a 2-on-1 rush to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

“Obviously a tough result at the end,” said Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with four goals on the season. “I actually thought our game was pretty good, much better than previous games on the road trip. So, a tough road trip for us. We're going to have to go back home, in front of our fans and regroup.”