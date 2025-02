After the No. 9-ranked Terriers clinched their 32nd Beanpot Championship title with a 4-1 win, the young NHL stars joined the team on the ice to celebrate.

Hutson shared a hug with one of his brothers, Cole, who won the Beanpot MVP award after recording three goals and two assists throughout the tournament. Hutson’s other brother, Quinn, and Celebrini’s brother, Aiden, are also members of the team.

Celebrini and Hutson played for the Terriers together during the 2023-24 season before entering the League. Hutson also played for BU during the 2022-23 season.