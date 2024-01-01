December 2023 Recap: Holiday Assist Campaign

The holidays are a special time of year, and an important time to give back to others. During the Sharks Foundation’s December Holiday Assist Campaign presented by Western Digital (WD), Team Teal focused on providing basic human services to community members who need it most.

Early in the month, the Sharks Foundation and Western Digital provided a $20,000 Community Assist Grant to Teen Kitchen Project (TKP). TKP was founded in 2012 by Executive Director Angela Farley after her own family experienced a life-threatening illness. In 2011 her son was diagnosed with cancer and during his treatment friends and family brought home cooked meals to help keep her family nourished. After her son’s treatment was successfully completed, she made a commitment to help others as she was helped during her time of need. TKP’s mission is to build healthy communities through food and to provide critically and chronically ill people in Santa Cruz County with home-delivered, medically tailored, free or low-cost meals. They currently deliver 84,000 meals to 750 individuals each year. Meals are designed by their in-house registered dietitian nutritionist and executive chef, prepared by teens who benefit from learning valuable workforce and life skills, and are delivered by volunteers who perform weekly wellness checks for meal recipients. On December 11, volunteers from the Sharks and WD assisted TKP with packaging some of the 10,028 December meals that the grant funds sponsored.