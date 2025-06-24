Zdeno Chara Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Zdeno Chara was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Induction Class of 2025 in the player category.

Chara played 299 games with the Senators between 2001-2006 over the course of four seasons. In that span, Chara recorded 146 points by way of 51 goals and 95 assists.

Joining the Senators via trade on June 23, 2001, when he was acquired from the New York Islanders, Chara wasted no time making a name for himself as a top defenceman in the NHL.

An impressive 2003-04 season with the Senators where Chara recorded 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points in 79 games alongside a +33 plus/minus saw the defenceman be named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team, as well as be named a finalist for the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s Top Defenceman.

Today, Chara remains a prominent figure in the Senators’ history books. Amongst defencemen, Chara ranks fifth all time in franchise goals scored, eighth in assists, and fifth in points.

This past May, Chara was named to the NHL’s All Quarter-Century Team.