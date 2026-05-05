Senators to participate in 32nd annual McHappy Day

Senators continue partnership with Ronald McDonald House Ottawa

McHappy Day Promo

© Daniel Chisholm/OSHC

By Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will participate in the 32nd annual McHappy Day in partnership with Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Ottawa, visiting three local franchises.

Senators alumni and staff will be on-site throughout the day, helping to raise awareness and support for families staying at RMH Ottawa.

The first stop will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Carleton Place location (20-10432 Highway 7), where alumnus Chris Phillips will be in attendance.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., the Senators will visit the Strandherd Drive location in Nepean (3773 Strandherd Drive), featuring alumnus Chris Neil alongside team mascot Spartacat.

The final visit of the day will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hazeldean Road location in Kanata (510 Hazeldean Road). Alumnus Brad Smyth will be on-site, with a special cheque presentation led by owner Paul Vernaleken.

The Senator Community Foundation have matched CIBC Wood Gundy’s $33,500 in donations throughout the 2025–26 season, and along with the $35,000 raised from Hockey Fights Cancer night, will be presenting RMH Ottawa with a cheque for $102,000.

McHappy Day is an annual initiative in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities, helping provide essential services and accommodation for families with children receiving medical care.

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