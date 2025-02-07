Week Ahead presented by Betway

Take a look at the game the Ottawa Senators play in the next seven days.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have just one game this week prior to heading into the 4-Nations Face-Off break when they close out their four-game road trip against the Florida Panthers.

Ottawa Senators @ Florida Panthers

February 8, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Amerant Bank Arena

TV: Sportsnet/CITY/TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Saturday’s game against the Panthers will be the Senators’ final game before the league heads into its break for the 4-Nations Face-Off. It will be the second of three games between the two teams this season, the first of which came back on October 10 in the Senators’ home opener (a 3-1 Senators win). Games between the Senators and Panthers always promise for exciting, physical hockey and Saturday’s matchup is sure to be no different.

