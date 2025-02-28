Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators are kicking off the month of March at home with a tilt against the San Jose Sharks this Saturday. After that the team will make a two-game road trip starting in Washington on Monday and finishing in Chicago on Wednesday.

San Jose Sharks vs. Ottawa Senators

March 1, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The San Jose Sharks come to town on Saturday for the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Their first game came on November 27 in San Jose, which saw the Senators win by a score of 4-3. The Sharks have struggled as of late, going 1-6-3 in their last 10. Despite their struggles, the Sharks should not be taken lightly and will be a good test for the Senators who are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

Ottawa Senators @ Washington Capitals

March 3, 2025, 6:30 PM

Location: Capital One Arena

TV: TSN5/TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators will start their two-game road trip in Washington on Monday for their third and final game against the Capitals this season. Thus far, the Senators have gone 1-0-1 against Washington this season, both games coming at home. The Capitals are currently 5-2-3 in their last 10, but will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning tomorrow afternoon prior to facing the Sens on Monday,

Ottawa Senators @ Chicago Blackhawks

March 5, 2025, 7:30 PM

Location: United Center

TV: Sportsnet/TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Closing out the week, the Senators head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks for the first time this season. The Blackhawks have lost their past five straight and currently sit at 2-6-2 in their last 10. Despite their struggles, they are another team not to be taken lightly, having had success against the Senators in recent years. Last season, the Senators posted a 1-1 record in two games against the Blackhawks.

The Week Ahead is presented by Betway, the official sportsbook of the Ottawa Senators.