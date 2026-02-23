Three players recalled from Belleville

Twenty-four hours after the official conclusion of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Stephen Halliday returns to Ottawa.

The 23-year-old center is one of three players who were recalled by the Senators on Monday morning. Forward Tyler Boucher and defenceman Carter Yakemchuk also received the call. The three players are expected to be on the ice at Canadian Tire Centre later Monday morning when the team practices in preparation for the resumption of the NHL regular season.

Halliday is the only member of the trio who has played in the NHL so far this season. In 25 games with the Senators, he has 11 points (four goals and seven assists) with a +1 rating.

Growing in confidence, the Ajax, Ont. native has played in seven of the team's last eight games. Halliday made his way to Belleville at the start of the Olympic break. This allowed him to play in seven additional games in February. He ranks fourth in scoring for the B-Sens with 29 points (two goals and 27 assists) in 29 games.

Yakemchuk, the Senators' first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, is in the midst of his first season in the professional ranks. With 25 points in 41 games, he remains among the 20 most productive defencemen in the AHL.

Boucher was Ottawa's first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In his third season as a pro, he has already set new personal bests for goals (six) and points (16).

The Senators will play their next game on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. They will host the Detroit Red Wings on the annual Women in Sport Night.