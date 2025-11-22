Thomson returns to Belleville

After spending a few days in California, Lassi Thomson will return north to help the Belleville Senators.

The Senators' management loaned the young Finnish defenseman to their American Hockey League farm team on Saturday morning.

Thomson will join the B-Sens as they enjoy their best stretch of the season. David Bell’s team shows a record of 4-0-1 in its last five games.

On Friday in Laval, a goal scored by Xavier Bourgault in the final minute of the third period forced overtime. However, Belleville was unable to secure the second point in that game.

The B-Sens will have a chance to redeem themselves on Saturday when they face off against the same opponent at 3 p.m. EST at Place Bell.

In 15 games with Belleville this season, Thomson has scored three goals and picked up one assist. He also leads the team's defensemen with 32 shots on goal.

The Ottawa Senators will play their next game in San Jose on Saturday. That game will start at 7 p.m. EST.