Søgaard recalled from Belleville

Danish goalie to travel with Senators this week

Sogaard
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

As the Senators prepare to leave Ottawa for a short two-game road trip, team management has decided to make a change in goal.

Hunter Shepard was loaned to the Belleville Senators on Tuesday morning. Mads Søgaard has been called up to take his place.

Søgaard, 25, has played in 15 American Hockey League games this season. He recently earned his first shutout of the season. On December 28, despite being outshot 31-23 on home ice, the Senators defeated the Utica Comets 7-0.

A second-round pick by the Senators in the 2019 amateur draft, Søgaard began his sixth season in the American Hockey League this fall. In 119 career games with Belleville, he has a record of 52-46-10-3, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Shepard made his first appearance in goal for the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Called upon to replace Leevi Meriläinen in the second period, the veteran goaltender stopped 10 of 12 shots on goal.

The Senators will play two games in as many nights on the road this week. After facing the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, they will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

The Belleville Senators, meanwhile, will play three games in as many days starting Friday.

