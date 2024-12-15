Senators win third straight with victory over Penguins

The Ottawa Senators won their third game in a row with a 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. In their final home game until the new year, captain Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winner in overtime to secure the win, while Drake Batherson scored as well, and Thomas Chabot had a two-point night with a goal and an assist. Goaltender Linus Ullmark continued his strong performance with his second win in as many nights, making several highlight-reel saves.

It wasn’t always Linus Ullmark’s game to win. Prior to warmup, goaltender Anton Forsberg was slated to get the start in net, but a minor injury sustained by the Swedish netminder saw him unable to dress, leaving Ullmark to make start a second night in a row.

Kicking things off was defenceman Thomas Chabot, who opened the scoring at 7:34. His was fed by a skilled pass from forward Claude Giroux, who out-waited goaltender Tristan Jarry to draw him out of the net and circle around to drop the puck to Chabot. The goal which put the Senators up 1-0 was Chabot’s second of the season and was assisted by Giroux and Adam Gaudette.