Senators win third straight with victory over Penguins

The Ottawa Senators won their third game in a row with a 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. In their final home game until the new year, captain Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winner in overtime to secure the win, while Drake Batherson scored as well, and Thomas Chabot had a two-point night with a goal and an assist. Goaltender Linus Ullmark continued his strong performance with his second win in as many nights, making several highlight-reel saves.
It wasn’t always Linus Ullmark’s game to win. Prior to warmup, goaltender Anton Forsberg was slated to get the start in net, but a minor injury sustained by the Swedish netminder saw him unable to dress, leaving Ullmark to make start a second night in a row.
Kicking things off was defenceman Thomas Chabot, who opened the scoring at 7:34. His was fed by a skilled pass from forward Claude Giroux, who out-waited goaltender Tristan Jarry to draw him out of the net and circle around to drop the puck to Chabot. The goal which put the Senators up 1-0 was Chabot’s second of the season and was assisted by Giroux and Adam Gaudette.
Minutes later, goaltender Linus Ullmark made what was certain to be the save of the game as he reached back to stop what would have been a tap-in goal.
Neither team scored for the remainder of the period and the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 1-0. As well as on the scoresheet, the Senators led in shots (9-6) and hits (12-7).
It was a scoreless second period, in large part thanks to the man himself, Linus Ullmark. The Swedish goaltender made several strong saves throughout the frame. With just over a minute left in the second period, he made a huge save across the crease to deny Sidney Crosby and keep the Senators’ lead.
At 2:39 into the third period, the Penguins tied the game at 1-1 when Blake Lizotte scored his seventh goal of the season.
The Senators didn’t let the score stay even for long. Just four minutes later at 6:37, a shot from Thomas Chabot bounced off forward Drake Batherson’s skate and into the back of the net for Batherson’s 13th goal of the season. Chabot and Josh Norris both received assists on the goal.
With 7:18 remaining in the period, Kris Letang tied things back up at 2-2 for the Penguins with his seventh goal of the season.
The remainder of regulation was unable to solve the tie, which meant the game was headed to overtime.
Captain Brady Tkachuk won the game for the Senators at 1:46 into the overtime period. A pass from beside the Senators’ net by Jake Sanderson fed Tkachuk at centre, allowing the captain to carry it into the Penguins’ end and score five-hole after a move around defenceman Erik Karlsson. Sanderson picked up the lone assist on Tkachuk’s game-winning goal.
Saving 25 of the 27 shots he faced, Linus Ullmark recorded a .926% save percentage and a 1.94 goals against average for the Senators. This marks his fifth game in a row with a save percentage of over .925% and a goals against average under 2.00.
The Senators begin a lengthy string of away games next week, when they travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will play at home next in the new year on January 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tickets are available HERE. Until then, it will be nine games on the road as the World Junior Championships come to Ottawa.
