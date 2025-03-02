Senators Hand Sharks Eighth-Straight Loss

The second half of the first period remained scoreless, though the physicality began to ramp up towards the end. After the opening 20, the Senators held a 1-0 lead thanks to Pinto’s shorthanded goal.

The Sharks tied the game 1-1 at 5:17 into the second following a roughing penalty against Brady Tkachuk. It was Tyler Toffoli that scored his 22nd goal of the season on the Sharks’ power play.

Another power play opportunity for the Sharks led to another power play goal at 9:47 into the second period. A holding penalty to Thomas Chabot saw Timothy Liljegren score his fifth goal of the season on the power play to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead.

The rest of the period was scoreless, however a roughing penalty to Mario Ferraro in the final seconds of the second meant the Senators would start the final frame with a power play opportunity.

Tying the game on a five-on-three power play just 1:26 into the third was none other than captain Brady Tkachuk in his first game back from injury. His 22nd of the season, Tkachuk’s goal was assisted by Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson. With the assist on Tkachuk’s goal, Stützle extended his point streak to 11 games and his assist streak to 10.