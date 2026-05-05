Senators agree to two-year contract extension with centre Stephen Halliday

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today the team has agreed to terms with centre Stephen Halliday on a two-year contract extension. The deal carries an AAV of $1.075 million through the 2027-28 season.

Halliday, 23, made his NHL debut on Nov. 20, 2025. He made an impact right from his first game, recording his first point (an assist) in a 3-2 win against the Ducks in Anaheim. Halliday scored his first career goal about two months later, on January 22, in Nashville. In total, during his rookie season, he recorded 11 points (four goals and seven assists) in 30 games.

During the season, Halliday also played 29 games for the Belleville Senators. In the AHL, he produced at a rate of one point per game (two goals and 27 assists for 29 points).

“Stephen has shown great growth in his game. He is committed to his craft and has a passion for the game,” said Staios. “We’re pleased to have him signed and excited about what the future brings.”

A fourth-round pick of the Senators (104th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Halliday spent three seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL between 2019 and 2022, before spending two campaigns with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA.

Halliday is a native of Ajax, Ontario.

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