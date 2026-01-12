Senators agree to one-year contract with goaltender James Reimer

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed goaltender James Reimer to a one-way contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, which carries an AAV of $850,000.

Reimer, 37, made his NHL debut in December 2010. In the 15 seasons that followed, he played in 525 regular season games. He compiled a record of 225-187-65, with a goals-against average of 2.89 and a save percentage of .910.

A fourth-round pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Reimer spent his first eight seasons in the pros with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. After playing for the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks, he spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Sabres. In 22 games with them, he posted a record of 10-8-2 with a goals-against average of 2.90 and a save percentage of .901.

More recently, in December, he appeared in two games for Team Canada in the Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland.

The goalie, who is originally from Arborg, Manitoba, has also represented his country at the IIHF World Championship on two occasions.

