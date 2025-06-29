Senators agree to contract extension with Claude Giroux for 2025-26 season

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forward Claude Giroux to a one-year contract extension for the 2025-26 NHL season. The contract carries a base salary of $2 million for next season with bonuses that could reach a maximum value of $4.75 million.

Giroux, 37, appeared in 81 regular season games with the Senators in 2024-25, tallying 15 goals and 50 points. In three seasons with the Senators, Giroux has only missed one regular season game and has collected 193 points in 245 games for Ottawa.

“Claude brings veteran leadership and a competitive edge to our group and has been a consistent presence on and off the ice,” said Staios. “We are excited to bring him back next season.”

In 18 NHL seasons, Giroux has compiled 1,116 points – which ranks 66th all-time amongst skaters.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -