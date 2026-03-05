Senators acquire winger Warren Foegele from Los Angeles 

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have acquired left winger Warren Foegele from the Los Angeles Kings.

In return, the Senators are sending the Kings the Buffalo Sabres’ second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade). The teams will also trade third round picks (conditions listed below).

Foegele, 29, is an eight-season veteran of the NHL. A third-round pick (67th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, he has played for the Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings. In 560 career regular-season games, he has scored 111 goals and added 107 assists for 218 points.

Foegele had his most productive season in 2024-25, when he scored 24 goals and added 22 assists for 46 points in 82 games with Los Angeles.

He has played in 86 career Stanley Cup playoff games, recording 27 points (13 goals and 14 assists). He played in the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 with Edmonton.

At the junior level, the Markham, Ontario native won a playoff championship in the OHL with the Erie Otters in 2017.

Ottawa will get the worse of the Kings’ own third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Dallas’ third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade). Los Angeles will get the better of Ottawa’s own third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Washington’s third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade). However, if both Ottawa and Washington do not qualify for the 2026 NHL playoffs, then Ottawa will instead transfer to Los Angeles the worse of Ottawa’s own third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Washington’s third round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade).

