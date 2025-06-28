Senators acquire defenceman Jordan Spence from Los Angeles for a pair of draft picks

OTTAWA– The Ottawa Senators acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the club’s third-round selection (67th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft and Ottawa’s sixth-round selection (originally acquired from Colorado) in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Spence, 24, appeared in 79 regular season games with Los Angeles in 2024-25, tallying four goals and 28 points, along with a plus-23 rating. In 180 career NHL games, Spence has collected eight goals and 61 points. He is signed for the 2025-26 NHL season with a contract that carries an AAV of $1.5 million.

Born in Manly, Australia, Spence was a fourth-round selection (95th overall) by Los Angeles in the 2019 NHL Draft. He appeared in 160 games in the QMJHL with Moncton and Val-d’Or.