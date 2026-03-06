Senators acquire conditional draft pick from Detroit

DP Trade Article

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have acquired a conditional draft pick from the Detroit Red Wings in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for veteran winger David Perron.

If Perron plays in a game before the end of the regular season or during the playoffs, the Red Wings will give the Senators the Columbus Blue Jackets' fourth-round pick, which was acquired in a previous trade.

If the Red Wings advance to the second round of the playoffs and Perron appears in 50% of the first-round games, the Red Wings will instead give up their own third-round pick to the Senators.

Perron, 37, has spent the past two seasons with the Senators organization after signing a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024. He played in 92 regular-season games with the team, scoring 19 goals and collecting 22 assists for 41 points. He was in uniform for all six of the Senators' games during the 2025 spring playoffs. In the series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he scored two goals and picked up one assist.

