Senators Elite Hockey Development opens registration for 2013 camp

Senators Elite Hockey Development is proud to announce that registration is now open for its 2013 High Performance Training & Mentorship Camp, taking place in July 2026 at Bell Sensplex in Kanata.

The camp is designed for elite 2013-born players ready to experience professional development and true mentorship in a structured, junior-style training environment. All players looking to attend the 2013 SEHD High Performance Training & Mentorship Camp will be evaluated for suitability prior to acceptance and must be capable of playing and practicing at a Tier I level. Applications close on June 22.

All chosen players will train and compete together during five-days in Ottawa, before they travel with their camp team to the Mini Chowder Cup in the Greater Boston Area from July 10–12. There, they will experience a fun way to reinforce lessons learned over the week as they play against top-tier competition and receive professional-level coaching with video analysis, positional meetings, and more.

The camp promises 17.5 hours of ice time over the course of the week through individual skill sessions (five), team practices (five) and exhibition games (five), all designed to prepare them for high-performance hockey and life.

Both teams are coached by professional hockey development staff and goalies receive position specific instruction during the morning skills sessions with a dedicated SEHD goalie coach. Qualified trainers will be on-site for all games.

Other staff and speakers include Andy Bryan (Senators Elite Camp Director), Steve Spott (current assistant coach for the Boston Bruins), Chris Schwarz (former strength & conditioning Coach for the Ottawa Senators and current director of performance/owner of Fitquest Inc.), Derek Schoenmakers (Senators Elite Head of Hockey Development, high performance coach), Mike King (current Ottawa Senators and Team USA video coach), Nick Baptiste (former HEO AAA and Buffalo Sabres player, and current professional hockey player), additional members of the Ottawa Senators organization, and other special guests still to be named.

Throughout the week, professional coaches will lead game analysis sessions, and players will receive education and mentorship from a variety of experts in fields related to high-performance hockey. Lunches will be catered by Centre Ice Sports Bar and are included in the camp fee. All end-of-day games will be broadcast on LiveBarn. The Top Forward, Defence and Goaltender selected at the conclusion of camp will receive sponsorship towards 2026/27 SEHD Programming.