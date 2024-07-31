Ottawa Senators appoint Ian Mendes as vice president, communications and name Sylvain St-Laurent director, communications

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder announced today the team has named Ian Mendes as vice president of communications and Sylvain St-Laurent as director of communications.

“We are excited about adding Ian and Sylvain to our team. The broadcasting and media landscape is experiencing a period of dramatic change and along with it too, the sports industry is evolving and growing,” said Leeder. “We are certain that Ian and Sylvain will be important contributors to our team as we navigate the sports and media landscapes going forward.”

Mendes returns to the Senators organization, where he served as manager of communications from 2000 - 2002. He then spent more than 20 years covering the hockey club with various media outlets, including Rogers Sportsnet, TSN 1200 and The Athletic.

“Returning to the organization that helped launch my career is truly a special feeling,” said Mendes. “I’m excited to bring my skillset as a journalist and storyteller to the organization to help create dynamic and compelling content across various platforms.”

St-Laurent served as the manager of media relations for PWHL Ottawa in their inaugural season. Prior to that, St-Laurent covered the Senators as a beat writer and columnist for Le Droit for more than 20 seasons.

‘’I was very impressed when Michael Andlauer made it clear, as soon as he arrived, that the Senators are the team for the Ottawa-Gatineau region,” said St-Laurent. “I’ve spent two decades telling hockey stories, mainly to French-speaking fans. It's only natural for me to continue this work in the Outaouais and Eastern Ontario communities.’’

Mendes and St-Laurent will start their respective positions in early August.

