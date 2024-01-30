RECAP: Predators vs Senators

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Nashville Predators on an overtime goal from Claude Giroux on Monday night bringing their record to 5-3-2 in their last 10 games.

"I thought the guys battled hard and I give them a lot of credit," Jacques Martin told reporters following the game. "They stuck with it, I thought it was an exciting game and we won it in overtime."

The Senators started the game with tight defensive play holding the Predators to one just one shot through the first 7 minutes of the first period.

On Nashville’s third shot, Michael McCarron gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first period. Roman Josi’s dump-in took an odd bounce off a stanchion behind the net and popped out into the slot, where McCarron one-timed it past Mads Sogaard.

Shortly after that Tomasino raced down the right wing, drove to the net and chipping the puck off the crossbar.

Nashville made it 3-0 with exactly a minute left in the first period when Yakov Trenin tipped a Dante Fabbro point shot.