RECAP: Predators vs Senators

Live Blog: The Senators host the Nashville Predators in their lone trip to Canadian Tire Centre this season

By Daniel Chisholm
The Ottawa Senators defeated the Nashville Predators on an overtime goal from Claude Giroux on Monday night bringing their record to 5-3-2 in their last 10 games.

"I thought the guys battled hard and I give them a lot of credit," Jacques Martin told reporters following the game. "They stuck with it, I thought it was an exciting game and we won it in overtime."

The Senators started the game with tight defensive play holding the Predators to one just one shot through the first 7 minutes of the first period.

On Nashville’s third shot, Michael McCarron gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first period. Roman Josi’s dump-in took an odd bounce off a stanchion behind the net and popped out into the slot, where McCarron one-timed it past Mads Sogaard.

Shortly after that Tomasino raced down the right wing, drove to the net and chipping the puck off the crossbar.

Nashville made it 3-0 with exactly a minute left in the first period when Yakov Trenin tipped a Dante Fabbro point shot.

First Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Predators
0
Goal
3
7
Shots
10
44%
Face-Off%
56%
0/1
Power Play
0/1
7
Hits
7
9
Blocks
4

“I think we had to do something, obviously we were pretty frustrated after being smoked in the last game and then coming out in the first and falling behind three zip,” explained Batherson in his post-game media availability. “We had to do something and a couple guys spoke up (in the first intermission) and we came out and obviously played a different game in the second.”

The second period opened with Joonas Korpisalo entering the game in relief of Mads Sogaard. The Senators held the offensive zone for much of the first 5 minutes of the period, but failed to generate a quality scoring chance until Drake Batherson narrowly missed getting the Sens on the board with his first shot of the game. Batherson raced down the left side and pushed his way to the net forcing Nashville’s goaltender to make a strong short-side save.

However, later in the same shift Batherson wouldn’t be denied. At 5:21 of the second period pulled the puck out of the corner and lifted the puck over a sprawling Saros.

NSH@OTT: Batherson scores goal against Juuse Saros

At 10:40 of period, Tim Stützle battled for a defensive zone face-off and with the help of Matheiu Joseph managed to escape their own end easily. Joseph crossed the opposition’s blueline and then found Stützle as the late trailer on the play. The German forward used the Nashville defender as a screen beat Saros low glove-side cutting the deficit to one with his 11th goal of the year.

NSH@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Juuse Saros

Shortly after the Senators second goal Thomas Chabot was called for kneeing after an attempt to keep the puck in the Nashville zone. On the ensuing power play Korpisalo was tested several times at point blank rage, but made a pair of pad saves to keep the lead to two.

Moments after the successful penalty Tkachuk won a puck battle off the face-off, kicked the puck to his stick and as he was falling beat Saros with a snap shot high blocker to tie it 3-3 at 17:10.

Second Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Predators
3
Goal
3
20
Shots
22
52%
Face-Off %
48%
0/1
Power Play
0/2
14
Hits
15
20
Blocks
9

Early into the third period Erik Brannstrom was called for a slashing penalty on McCarron when the Swedish defenseman broke his opponent’s stick during a battle for the puck. The Senators opened the penalty kill with a breakaway from Claude Giroux who was stopped on the edge of the crease twice by the Saros. The penalty kill held steadfast and didn’t allow a Nashville shot.

Less than a minute after the successful penalty kill, the Senators found themselves on power play when Nashville’s McCarron held Jakob Chychrun. Off the face-off Tkachuk tipped the puck just wide of the net and the Senators were able to sustain pressure for the entire power play, but couldn’t convert.

Tim Stützle continued applying pressure in the third period instigating the cycle in the Nashville end. As Nashville tried to break it up Ryan McDonagh turned the puck over in the corner and Batherson centred the puck to Stützle who was alone in front of the Nashville net. As he pulled puck to his backhand Saros managed to get his pad out and make contact with the Senator’s leg and was called for tripping but kept the puck out of the net.  

With just over 40 seconds left in the third Nashville crossed centre ice with a three-on-two. Artem Zub shut the play down with a big hit to stop the attack. The Nashville attack wasn’t over and they forced a scramble in the final 10 seconds before Korpisalo smothered the puck in the crease with 0.01 seconds remaining in regulation.

Once in overtime Nashville won both faceoffs but the Senators managed to get the puck back each time. With 1:38 left in overtime Chychrun had a chance from the slot but as it was broken up by Gustav Nyquist. Nashville turned that into a two man breakaway in the other direction. Chychrun raced back to break-up the play. Coming back in the other direction Claude Giroux started a give-and-go with Stützle and ended the game with a one-timer from just above the goal line.

The Senators are off to Detroit tomorrow ahead of their game on Wednesday against the Red Wings.

NSH@OTT: Giroux scores goal against Juuse Saros

Watch the full recap:

Recap: Predators at Senators 1.29.24

Three Thoughts: 

  1. Claude Giroux scored his fifth career winner in games when trailing by three or more goals, tied for most in NHL history. 
  2. Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 17 shots he faced in relief of Mads Soogard. 
  3. Thomas Chabot led all Senators skaters with 27:44 of ice-time.

