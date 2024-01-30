RECAP: Predators vs Senators

Early into the third period Erik Brannstrom was called for a slashing penalty on McCarron when the Swedish defenseman broke his opponent’s stick during a battle for the puck. The Senators opened the penalty kill with a breakaway from Claude Giroux who was stopped on the edge of the crease twice by the Saros. The penalty kill held steadfast and didn’t allow a Nashville shot.
Less than a minute after the successful penalty kill, the Senators found themselves on power play when Nashville’s McCarron held Jakob Chychrun. Off the face-off Tkachuk tipped the puck just wide of the net and the Senators were able to sustain pressure for the entire power play, but couldn’t convert.
Tim Stützle continued applying pressure in the third period instigating the cycle in the Nashville end. As Nashville tried to break it up Ryan McDonagh turned the puck over in the corner and Batherson centred the puck to Stützle who was alone in front of the Nashville net. As he pulled puck to his backhand Saros managed to get his pad out and make contact with the Senator’s leg and was called for tripping but kept the puck out of the net.
With just over 40 seconds left in the third Nashville crossed centre ice with a three-on-two. Artem Zub shut the play down with a big hit to stop the attack. The Nashville attack wasn’t over and they forced a scramble in the final 10 seconds before Korpisalo smothered the puck in the crease with 0.01 seconds remaining in regulation.
Once in overtime Nashville won both faceoffs but the Senators managed to get the puck back each time. With 1:38 left in overtime Chychrun had a chance from the slot but as it was broken up by Gustav Nyquist. Nashville turned that into a two man breakaway in the other direction. Chychrun raced back to break-up the play. Coming back in the other direction Claude Giroux started a give-and-go with Stützle and ended the game with a one-timer from just above the goal line.
The Senators are off to Detroit tomorrow ahead of their game on Wednesday against the Red Wings.