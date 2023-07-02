How long are the intermission performances?
Intermission Performers
Intermission performances consist of two musical sets, preferably with a medley of songs.
Set 1: First Intermission – 9:00 approximate length
Set 2: Second Intermission – 11:00 approximate length
Short segments of each song tend to do the best with the audience given the limited time.
What time do acts load in?
1:30pm is the standard load in time for a 7:00pm game time.
Where do acts perform? How big is the surface?
Acts perform on the Hard Rock Ottawa Stage in section 213. The stage is 20’ wideand 38’ deep, but only the front 9’ is open above into the arena. The back 20’ is draped off as “backstage” for each set.