Home Opener Countdown: Norris Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Norris
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today marks just nine days until the Senators’ home opener against the Panthers. It’s hard to believe how close it is. #9 is of course worn by forward Josh Norris, so today we will look at his career to date as well as a pair of milestones he has coming up.

Last season, Norris skated in 50 regular season games for the Senators, during which the forward scored 16 goals and added 14 assists to total 30 points.

Norris was drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 183 career regular season NHL games, during which he has scored 123 points, coming in the form of 70 goals and 53 assists.

The Oxford, Michigan native’s 2020-21 rookie season saw him be named to the NHL’s All-Rookie team following an impressive 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points in 56 games.

This year, Norris is approaching a pair of milestone. In the games played category, playing in 17 more regular season games will have him reach 200 in his career. As well, 30 more goals will put him at 100 career NHL goals.

