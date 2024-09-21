Home Opener Countdown: Batherson Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Batherson
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

We’re 19 days away from the Senators’ home opener, which means it’s Bath Time. Today we look at Drake Batherson’s career so far, as well as how he fared last season and if he has any career milestones on the horizon.

Batherson skated in all 82 regular season games for the Senators last year. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native’s 2023-24 season saw him score a career high 28 goals and 38 assists for a total of 66 points — also a career high.

Drafted 121st overall by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Batherson has played his entire NHL career in Ottawa. In 309 career NHL regular season games with the Sens, Batherson has scored 225 points in the form of 90 goals and 135 assists.

Coming into the 2024-25 season, Batherson is approaching the 100-goal mark in his career. Scoring just 10 goals this season will see the forward achieve the milestone.

At just 19 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

