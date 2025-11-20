Halliday to make debut as Sens begin road trip

Stephen Halliday wasn’t just called up by the Senators before they departed for a seven-game trip to experience life on the road in the NHL.

With Ridly Greig drawing out of the lineup due to injury, the forward will make his NHL debut in Anaheim on Thursday night.

“It’s definitely surreal, and I’m grateful for everyone who’s helped me get here,” said Halliday after morning skate. The Ajax, Ont. native added that his parents will be in attendance at the Honda Center to watch the Senators take on the Ducks.

“I think we just want to play our game, I know they’ve been doing a great job up here,” said Halliday. “I just want to come in and play with confidence and help win the game.”

Travis Green said that he’s excited for the 23-year-old Halliday to join the team. “It’s something you never forget,” said Green.

“There’s only one time you play your first game, and I still remember mine. I know he’s going to be nervous, but you’re supposed to be, for a reason. It’s been a lot of hard work for him, happy for him, excited to see him play.”

Halliday scored once and added 15 assists in 15 games with Belleville before being called up. Last season, the 6-foot-4 centre led the B-Sens in scoring with 19 goals and 32 assists.

As the Sens prep for a late game, Jackson Starr breaks down the latest news from Anaheim.

The Faceoff

Linus Ullmark will get the nod against the Ducks. Ullmark is 4-2-2 with a .930 save percentage and 2.20 goals-against average in eight starts against Anaheim.

David Perron leads all players in career games played (48), in goals (eight), in assists (26), in points (34), and in penalty minutes (36) against Anaheim.

The Senators lost their first meeting with Anaheim last year in a shootout (4-3), and then won 5-1 at home.

Loose Pucks

Green said that Ridly Greig is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Halliday is expected to centre the fourth line between Nick Cousins and Hayden Hodgson.

Starting with Thursday’s game at Anaheim, the Senators are now embarking on a seven-game road trip — marking only the sixth time in team history that Ottawa has taken a road trip of at least seven games.

