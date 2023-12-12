Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

The set up:

It's Sens vs Canes round two, a repeat of the season opener, and the first of two meetings at Canadian Tire Centre. In game one the Canes bested the Sens 5-3 after the Sens were able to draw it even 3-3 early in the third period.

The Senators are coming into this one riding the high of a massive victory over the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night

Carolina on the other hand is looking to rebound following a four-game loss streak as they have traversed Canada over the last week. The Canes will be without Frederik Andersen who is dealing with blood clotting issues. Additionally, they will likely without Andrei Svechnikov who will be undergoing an MRI after missing the last two games.

Of course this is still the Carolina Hurricanes, the team with the second best record over the last five seasons and surely one of the cup favourites after a deep postseason run last season. Not including Svechnikov, the Hurricanes have 11 skaters with double digit points already this season, led by Sebastian Aho with 22. The Sens will have to keep Carolinas depth in check if they want to even this season series.