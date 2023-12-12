Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

It's Sens vs Canes round two, a repeat of the season opener, and the first of two meetings at Canadian Tire Centre. In game one the Canes bested the Sens 5-3 after the Sens were able to draw it even 3-3 early in the third period. 

The Senators are coming into this one riding the high of a massive victory over the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night 

Carolina on the other hand is looking to rebound following a four-game loss streak as they have traversed Canada over the last week. The Canes will be without Frederik Andersen who is dealing with blood clotting issues. Additionally, they will likely without Andrei Svechnikov who will be undergoing an MRI after missing the last two games. 

Of course this is still the Carolina Hurricanes, the team with the second best record over the last five seasons and surely one of the cup favourites after a deep postseason run last season. Not including Svechnikov, the Hurricanes have 11 skaters with double digit points already this season, led by Sebastian Aho with 22. The Sens will have to keep Carolinas depth in check if they want to even this season series.

Roster report:

Mark Kastelic is nearing his return however he will not play tonight. While the Senators only held an optional skate this morning, D.J. Smith confirmed that there would be no changes to the line up from their last game against Detroit:

Projected Lines Article

Who to watch:

The last time the Senators faced the Hurricanes things were looking a little flat after the Sens fell behind 3-1until the 5:14 mark of the third period. That's when Parker Kelly potted a shorthanded goal off the feed from Mathieu Joseph.

Parker Kelly with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

That goal provided the spark the Sens needed to mount a comeback effort which Tim Stützle added to just 35 seconds later to tie the game. Unfortunately the Canes would go on to win the game but it provides a glimpse of what Kelly brings to every game. A tough nosed, never give up energy that can carry the team when they need something to get going. Add in his strong showing on the penalty kill this season and Kelly has shown his worth every step of the way.

Look for Kelly to play that spark plug role tonight facing a formidable opponent here tonight.

Penalty Kill picking up:

The penalty kill has come under scrutiny at times this season, most recently when the Sens gave up six goals on ten penalties in the three games against the Islanders, Panthers and Blue Jackets. However, since then they seem to have found their stride having stopped 11/13 man advantages over their last four games.

Last season the Senators had a solid penalty kill game finishing the season with a 80.07% penalty kill percentage. While they're only at 74.3% right now, that mark has been climbing of late and while the team will look to play a disciplined game and limit the penalties, they will rely on their hot hand on the penalty kill when they do find themselves in that position.

Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be found on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

News Feed

Hurricanes vs Senators

Storm Watch
Game Day 5: OTT at DET

Game Day 5: OTT at DET
Senators at Red Wings

Senators down the Red Wings
Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT
Maple Leafs vs Senators

Senators late rally falls just short in the Battle of Ontario
Miracle Day

Senators Community Foundation and CIBC join forces on Miracle Day
Senators appoint Jacques Martin

Senators appoint Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to Coaching Staff
Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT
Sens Skills 2023

Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario returns to Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28
Rangers vs Senators

Senators rout the Rangers
Game Day 5: SEA vs OTT

Game Day 5: SEA vs OTT
Senators vs Kraken

Recap: Senators beat the Kraken
Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ

Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ
Recap: Senators at Blue Jackets

Recap: Senators at Blue Jackets
Bryan Murray Legacy Fund

Senators Community Foundation to honour Bryan Murray’s legacy on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT

Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT
Game Day 5: NYI vs OTT

Game Day 5: NYI vs OTT
Recap: Senators vs Islanders

Recap: Senators vs Islanders