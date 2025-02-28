Braatz family makes $2 million donation to Senators Community Foundation

The Senators Community Foundation will work directly with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) to ensure these funds are evenly split between two initiatives that are important to the Braatz family.

The first is the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund, which was created by Tamy and Evan Bell to honour their son who passed away from cancer in 2024. The Griffin Bell Endowment Fund was established to support underfunded pediatric cancer research in our region. The second is to support CHEO’s Kids These Days – a campaign Kyle and Rachel Braatz are co-chairing – which is centered around a new care model to improve coordination, delivery, and efficiency for children with complex needs through the Integrated Treatment Centre. The goal is to reduce wait times, improve the patient and family experience, and provide more seamless care for those with complex needs.

"Griffin Bell’s strength, resilience, and spirit have deeply moved us, and we feel privileged to honour his legacy in a meaningful way," said Kyle and Rachel Braatz. "This donation is about more than just giving—it’s about ensuring that Kids These Days receive the support they deserve. Our hope is that this sparks a ripple effect, inspiring others to step forward and give back. If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that Ottawa-Gatineau is a community that shows up for each other. We see this as just the beginning—a catalyst for even greater generosity and impact."

“We are honoured that Kyle and Rachel would trust the Senators Community Foundation to distribute these funds to the causes that mean so much to them,” said Jacqueline Belsito, president of the Senators Community Foundation. “This level of commitment they are showing in our community is something that is admirable. And these types of significant donations truly help the Senators Community Foundation make a massive impact in our city.”

This is the second consecutive year in which the Senators Community Foundation was the beneficiary of a $2 million donation at their annual gala. Last year, Michael and Lucie Andlauer pledged to donate $1 million both Roger Neilson House and Maison Papillon.

The Senators Community Foundation is committed to working and investing in Ottawa and Western Quebec as both a resource and an agent for progress, positively impacting the quality of life of children and youth.