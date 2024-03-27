The Magnificent Seven

NHL/Rangers Awards and Records Accomplished During Season:

Co-winner of Rangers’ Most Valuable Player Award (along with Barry Beck)

When the Rangers acquired Rogers in the first week of October in 1981, they were getting a center who had tallied at least 100 points in each of the previous two seasons with the Hartford Whalers. Despite not participating with the Rangers in Training Camp, Rogers was able to make a quick transition once the trade happened.

“What was funny about that year with the Rangers is that I don’t think I had the same two wingers (on my line) more than two or three games in a row,” Rogers recalled years later. “In the previous two years in Hartford, I had the same wingers. But there were so many great players on that team, that it was pretty easy to play with anybody.”

Rogers excelled under the puck-possession style of game that Herb Brooks – who was in his first year coaching the Rangers – wanted the team to play. Rogers consistently tallied points throughout the 1981-82 season, as he registered at least one point in 64 of 80 games.

That consistency led to several extended point streaks throughout the season. Rogers posted a nine-game point streak in November, an 11-game point streak that began in late-December and ran through mid-January, and then a 16-game point streak from mid-February through mid-March. Rogers’ 16-game point streak set a new franchise record at the time, eclipsing the previous record that had been established by Gilbert during the 1972-73 season.

“If you look at any player that scores 100 points in a season in the league, they have to have that one streak in the range of 13, 14, or 15 games that gets you over the hump,” Rogers said. “Things just seemed to fall into place for me over that 16-game span and everything was working.”

When Rogers’ point streak ended, he had 91 points and seven games remaining in the regular season to hit the 100-point threshold. He recorded eight points in the next four games before tallying his 100th point of the season with a goal on March 31, 1982 at Chicago, which was the team’s third-to-last game of the regular season.

“It was almost a relief when I got the 100th point,” Rogers said. “You set goals at the start of the year, and never in my wildest dreams did I think I was going to score 100 points in the NHL, but after doing it the previous two years, that is what you’re looking at. You feel that you have to continue that play and try to get to 100 points.”

In addition to becoming the third player in franchise history to tally 100 points in a season, Rogers also set the Rangers’ single-season assists record at the time in 1981-82 with 65, breaking the previous single-season franchise record of 63 that Ratelle had set in 1971-72. In looking back on his career, Rogers said that reaching the 100-point plateau as a member of the Rangers is unquestionably one of the highlights of his career.

“It’s very humbling – and almost surreal – to see your name with the other players who have done it,” Rogers said. “I never put myself in their category, but just for this fleeting moment you could say, I see my name besides them, and it’s something to be proud of. It’s gratifying to be able to do that and be part of that illustrious group.”