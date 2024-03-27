The Magnificent Seven

NHL/Rangers Awards and Records Accomplished During Season:
- Norris Trophy (the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position)
- First Team NHL All-Star (Defenseman)
- Most assists in one season in Rangers history
- Most points by a defenseman in one season in Rangers history
- Longest point streak in Rangers history (17 games)
- Longest assist streak in Rangers history (15 games)
During the 1990-91 season, Leetch established a single-season franchise record at the time with 72 assists, recorded 88 points, and was named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team.
At 23 years old, the question was ‘what would Leetch do next?’ In 1991-92, Leetch would have the best statistical season of his NHL career, setting franchise records that still exist today.
“In 1991-92, I played a lot with Mark’s line,” Leetch recalled years later. “They had us together a lot, and with Mark being a top player in the league and seeing the game a little similar to the way I saw it, he put me in a lot of good positions. And when I passed to him, he created scoring opportunities.”
Leetch, who was named an alternate captain in 1991-92, posted a 14-game point streak that started with the Rangers’ third game of the season and ran through the beginning of November. That point streak, however, was not the longest one Leetch would have in the calendar year of 1991, as from November 23 through December 31, No. 2 registered a point in 17 consecutive games, establishing a franchise record. During that stretch, Leetch also posted a 15-game assist streak, which is also a franchise record.
Leetch’s offense from the blue line amazed teammates and fans alike. His offensive brilliance – including his playmaking ability and vision on the ice, as well as his speed in rushing up the ice with the puck – had been on display since his arrival into the NHL, but 1991-92 was the season in which it reached new heights.
He recorded a point in 63 of 80 games in 1991-92, including an assist in 56 different contests. Entering the final game of the regular season, Leetch had 98 points (21 goals and 77 assists). His teammates – particularly his captain – wanted to make sure that he would finish the year with 100 points.
“Mark was the one driving the whole thing,” Leetch recalled. “Mark said ‘you have to go for it now. You’re already this far, so you have to get that.’ And he was mentioning it to other guys.
“I didn’t even think of 100 points being any different than 99 or 98,” the always humble Leetch added. “You were having a good year regardless. The last game of the year was the first time I thought about that number being any different.”
Leetch tallied one goal and three assists in the Rangers’ final regular season game on April 16, 1992 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at MSG to finish the season with 22 goals and 80 assists for 102 points. He became the fifth defenseman in NHL history to tally at least 100 points in a season, joining Orr, Denis Potvin, Paul Coffey, and Al MacInnis, and it would take over 30 years until another defenseman (Erik Karlsson) reached the 100-point plateau.
Leetch won the first of his two Norris Trophies in 1991-92. His 80 assists during the season remain a single-season franchise record, while his 102 points remain a single-season franchise record for defensemen.