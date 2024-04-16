Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Senators

PRESIDENTS’ TROPHY AND METRO SECURED - With tonight’s win, the Rangers secured their fourth Presidents’ Trophy, given to the team with most points, in franchise history (also 2014-15, 1993-94 & 1991-92) and established a club record for points in a season (114). With the win, the Blueshirts also clinched the Metro Division title and eighth division title in franchise history (Others: 1926–27, 1931–32, 1989–90, 1991–92, 1993–94, 2011–12, 2014–15).

HOME SWEET HOME - At home, New York finished with a 30-11-0 record for 60 points, tying the franchise record for the most home wins (1970-71).

ALL 82 CLUB - Five Rangers (Lafreniere, Schneider, Panarin, Trocheck, Kreider) played in all 82 games this season.