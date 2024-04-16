Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Senators

PRESIDENTS’ TROPHY AND METRO SECURED - With tonight’s win, the Rangers secured their fourth Presidents’ Trophy, given to the team with most points, in franchise history (also 2014-15, 1993-94 & 1991-92) and established a club record for points in a season (114). With the win, the Blueshirts also clinched the Metro Division title and eighth division title in franchise history (Others: 1926–27, 1931–32, 1989–90, 1991–92, 1993–94, 2011–12, 2014–15).
HOME SWEET HOME - At home, New York finished with a 30-11-0 record for 60 points, tying the franchise record for the most home wins (1970-71).
ALL 82 CLUB - Five Rangers (Lafreniere, Schneider, Panarin, Trocheck, Kreider) played in all 82 games this season.
- Artemi Panarin notched two points (1G-1A) to finish the season with 120 points (49G-71A). Panarin tallied a point in 67 of his 82 games this year and ended his season with points in 13-straight games.
- Chris Kreider notched two assists to finish the season with 75 points (39G-36A), the second most points in a single season of his career (77 in 2021-22). He has points in six of his last seven games (4G-4A) and eight of his last 10 contests (6G-4A).
- Igor Shesterkin recorded his 15th career shutout. Since the 2020-21 season, when he earned his first, only three goaltenders have as many blank sheets: Ilya Sorokin (18), Connor Hellebuyck (17) and Jacob Markstrom (15).
- Adam Fox scored his third career shorthanded goal and notched an assist, closing out the season with 73 points (17G-56A). With Fox’s goal, the Rangers have shorthanded goals by defensemen in consecutive games for the fourth time in franchise history (Others: 2013-14, 2007-08, 1932-33). Fox had points in 15 of his final 18 games (7G-15A).
- Mika Zibanejad collected his 46th assist of the season, completing the regular season with 72 points. He closed out the season with points in six-straight games (2G-6A).
- Kaapo Kakko played in his 300th career NHL game tonight.