Rangers vs. Predators: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers begin a back-to-back set, with a matchup against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). Sunday's contest is Pride Night, presented by Delta Air Lines at MSG.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- On Saturday afternoon, the Rangers acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, a conditional second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and the rights to unsigned draft pick Hank Kempf.
- The Blueshirts have victories in five of their last eight games, including two of three and three of their last five contests.
- The Rangers have recorded a point in 16 of their 23 games (13-7-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since Jan. 2, the club ranks tied for eighth in the NHL in wins (13) and tied for seventh in points (29).
- New York is 7-4-1 in its last 12 contests at MSG.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (77) and have scored three or more goals in 15 of their last 23 games, including 12 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in seven of its last 11 games.
- The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.2) and their 10 shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league.
- Jonathan Quick’s next game will be the 800th of his career. He would become the 17th netminder in NHL history to reach the feat and the second American-born (John Vanbiesbrouck - 882 GP).
- Sam Carrick is set to play in his 300th career NHL game.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.7) and have been 50 percent or better in 42 of 59 games this season (71.2 percent), including 12 of their last 15 games.
- The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season, tied for the second most in the NHL, and 27 unique point getters, the fifth most in the league. In their last 15 games, 21 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 20 have scored a goal.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 18-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 24-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 24 of 29 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 62-2-0 record in 64 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 16-3-2 when leading after one period and 20-1-2 when leading after the second period.