Rangers vs. Predators: Pregame Notes

PRIDE NIGHT

The New York Rangers will celebrate Pride Night, presented by Delta Air Lines, on Sunday night against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers will partner with members of the LGBTQ+ community for various parts of the evening, including the national anthem and the NYPD Color Guard presenting Pride & Transgender flags. As the presenting partner, the Rangers will also spotlight an Honorary Employee from Delta Air Lines in-arena.

On Sunday night, the Rangers will welcome 40 youth to the game. The youth invited are from Garden of Dreams partners, SCAN Harbor and You Gotta Believe’s pride programs from Harlem and Brooklyn. The Rangers will recognize Callen-Lorde, which provides quality health care and related services targeted to New York's LGBTQ+ communities, as the Community Captain Award recipient and make a $10,000 donation.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has 13 points in his last nine games (4G-9A) and 15 points in his last 14 games (5G-10A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-3-1 and 8-1-0 when has multiple points.

In the month of February, Zibanejad tied for the most points in the NHL (13) and tied for the fourth most assists (9). Since the 2017-18 season in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in goals (50) and eighth in points (101).

Zibanejad's 243 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and three shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

In January and February, Zibanejad tallied multiple career milestones: • Played in 900th career NHL game on Feb. 2 against Vegas.

Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)

Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has 10 points (5G-5A) in nine games with the Blueshirts, including four multi-point games. He has 16 points (6G-10A) in his last 15 games.

Since Jan. 18, Miller's eight power play points rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 329 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has nine points in his last 11 games (3G-6A) and 20 points (7G-13A) in his last 20 games.

Panarin is one point shy of becoming the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons. Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4) are the only ones to do so to date.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (23), points (59), power play goals (8), power play points (20) and shots (170).

Panarin has at least one point in 39 of his 57 games (68.4%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 106 of 141 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 179 points (72G-107A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (552) and fifth most points in the NHL (840).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.9) and faceoff wins (680).

He has six points in his last seven games (2G-4A) and eight points in his last 11 games (3G-5A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (17), fourth in points (38) and assists (21). His 152 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:16).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

On February 22 in Buffalo, Chris Kreider tied Camille Henry for the most power play goals in franchise history with 116.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 17 goals this season, with six of his 17 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.