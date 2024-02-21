Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonny Brodzinski

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.

Brodzinski, 30, has skated in 37 games with the Rangers this season, registering four goals and 11 assists for 15 points, along with a plus-four rating and eight penalty minutes. He has points in four of his last six games (2G-2A) and has six points in his last eight games (3G-3A). Brodzinski has won 53.4% of faceoffs he has taken with the Rangers this season (118-for-221).

The 6-0, 204-pounder has skated in 138 career NHL games over parts of eight seasons with Los Angeles, San Jose, and the Rangers, registering 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points, along with a plus-14 rating and 40 penalty minutes. Brodzinski has played parts of four seasons with the Rangers, tallying 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 81 games as a member of the Blueshirts. In addition to playing 37 games with the Rangers thus far this season, he has skated in 16 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2023-24, and he has recorded 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in those 16 contests. Brodzinski has served as Hartford’s captain since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Ham Lake, Minnesota native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round, 148th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Brodzinski was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on October 9, 2020.