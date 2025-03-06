Rangers Acquire Brendan Brisson and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Reilly Smith

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick (originally from San Jose) in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.

Brisson, 23, has split his season between the Golden Knights, where he’s played nine games, and the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL). With Henderson, he has recorded five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 45 games.

The Los Angeles, California native has skated in 24 career NHL games, notching two goals and six assists for eight points. Over the course of four AHL seasons with Henderson, he has accumulated 102 points (45G-57A) in 162 games. In 2022-23, Brisson set Henderson rookie records for goals (18) and points (37). That season, he was a member of Vegas’ taxi squad during their run to the Stanley Cup.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-0, 198 pound forward played two seasons at the University of Michigan, posting 63 points (31G-32A) in 62 games. He was a part of the Wolverines club that won the 2022 Big Ten Championship.

Internationally, Brisson played for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and earned gold for Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

Brisson was originally selected by the Golden Knights in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.