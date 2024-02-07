Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Lightning 

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 31 goals in 50 games. Only two Rangers players have scored as many through 50 games in the past 25 years: Chris Kreider (33 in 2021-22) and Rick Nash (33 in 2014-15).

Panarin ranks sixth in the NHL in goals (31), tied for fourth in points (67), and tied for fifth in multi-point games (20).

He reached 30 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career and is the only active undrafted player to accomplish the feat.

His 31 goals are tied for the second most of his career.

Panarin has points in four of his last five games (4G-2A), seven of his last nine games (5G-4A), 17 points in his last 15 games (8G-9A). He has notched a point in 41 of his 50 games this year,

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in five of his last six games (1G-6A) and nine of his last 13 games (5G-8A).

With his next assist, Fox will become the sixth player, and second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the club. He would join Mark Messier (6 from 1991-92 – 1996-97), Phil Goyette (6 from 1963-64 – 1968-69), Artemi Panarin (5 from 2019-20 – 2023-24), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82 – 1985-86) and Phil Esposito (5 from 1975-76 – 1979-80).

Among NHL defensemen, Fox ranks tied for ninth in points (37) and assists (29). His 0.93 points per game mark ranks sixth in the league among blueliners.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (271) and tied for second in assists (228).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (61.8) and is the only player in the NHL to have 45 or more points, 60 or more hits, and 40 or more blocked shots.

Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 17 points (7G-10A) ranks among the top-15 in the NHL.

Trocheck has points in three of his past five games (1G-2A) and 13 points in his last 14 games (6G-7A).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has 23 goals this season, points in nine of his last 13 games (4G-6A) and 15 of his last 20 contests (7G-13A). This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA MAKES RANGERS HISTORY

Mika Zibanejad has points in six of his last eight games (1G-7A) and three assists in his last two games.

In New York’s win over Ottawa on Jan. 27, Zibanejad (534 GP) recorded his 500th point with the Blueshirts. He became the fourth-fastest in Rangers history to notch 500 points with the club behind Mark Messier (406 GP), Brian Leetch (496 GP), and Andy Bathgate (518 GP).