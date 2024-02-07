Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Lightning 

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers continue a home stretch with a Wednesday night meeting against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7:00 PM ET - TV: TNT, MAX - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). New York will play three of their next four games at home.
  • New York has points in four of its last five games (3-1-1) and have the third most wins (tied) in the NHL with 31.
  • In the past 30 years, the club has earned as many wins (31) through 50 games just four times: 1993-94 (33), 2011-12 (33), 2021-22 (32) and 2016-17 (31).
  • At home, the Rangers are 14-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals in a game.
  • New York will wear their third jerseys for the sixth time this season and are 4-1-0 when wearing them.
  • The Blueshirts have points in seven-straight games (6-0-1) against the Lightning and in nine of their last 10 contests against them (7-1-2). At home, New York has won four-straight against Tampa Bay.
  • In the last 18 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (23 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (18 pts) have recorded a combined 41 points (20G-21A).
  • New York has the NHL’s third best power play percentage (27.0) and ranks fifth in penalty kill percentage (83.1).
  • The Rangers’ 54.1 faceoff percentage is the fourth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • New York has accumulated 123 points from defensemen this season, the fourth most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have 15 comeback wins this season, tied for third in the NHL, and eight when trailing in the third period, tied for the second most in the league.

RANGERS AND LIGHTNING CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow played for the Lighting for part of the 2019-20 and the 2020-2021 season. During his time with the team, the Lightning won two Stanley Cups.
  • Lightning forward Tyler Motte had two stints with the Rangers, during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
  • Lightning Assistant Coach Jeff Halpern played part of one season with the Rangers (2012-13).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 31 goals in 50 games. Only two Rangers players have scored as many through 50 games in the past 25 years: Chris Kreider (33 in 2021-22) and Rick Nash (33 in 2014-15).

Panarin ranks sixth in the NHL in goals (31), tied for fourth in points (67), and tied for fifth in multi-point games (20).

He reached 30 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career and is the only active undrafted player to accomplish the feat.

His 31 goals are tied for the second most of his career.

Panarin has points in four of his last five games (4G-2A), seven of his last nine games (5G-4A), 17 points in his last 15 games (8G-9A). He has notched a point in 41 of his 50 games this year,

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in five of his last six games (1G-6A) and nine of his last 13 games (5G-8A).

With his next assist, Fox will become the sixth player, and second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the club. He would join Mark Messier (6 from 1991-92 – 1996-97), Phil Goyette (6 from 1963-64 – 1968-69), Artemi Panarin (5 from 2019-20 – 2023-24), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82 – 1985-86) and Phil Esposito (5 from 1975-76 – 1979-80).

Among NHL defensemen, Fox ranks tied for ninth in points (37) and assists (29). His 0.93 points per game mark ranks sixth in the league among blueliners.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (271) and tied for second in assists (228).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (61.8) and is the only player in the NHL to have 45 or more points, 60 or more hits, and 40 or more blocked shots.

Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 17 points (7G-10A) ranks among the top-15 in the NHL.

Trocheck has points in three of his past five games (1G-2A) and 13 points in his last 14 games (6G-7A).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has 23 goals this season, points in nine of his last 13 games (4G-6A) and 15 of his last 20 contests (7G-13A). This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA MAKES RANGERS HISTORY

Mika Zibanejad has points in six of his last eight games (1G-7A) and three assists in his last two games.

In New York’s win over Ottawa on Jan. 27, Zibanejad (534 GP) recorded his 500th point with the Blueshirts. He became the fourth-fastest in Rangers history to notch 500 points with the club behind Mark Messier (406 GP), Brian Leetch (496 GP), and Andy Bathgate (518 GP).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jonathan Quick has won his last two starts and holds a 11-4-2 record this season. Among goaltenders with 17 or more starts, he ranks seventh in save percentage (.918) and fifth in goals-against average (2.35). On Monday, he made his 757th career start tonight, tying Gilles Meloche for the 20th most in NHL history.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for eighth in the NHL in hits with 130.
  • Jacob Trouba’s 142 blocked shots are the most in the NHL. Trouba is the only player in the NHL to have 100+ blocked shots and 100+ hits.
  • Alexis Lafreniere has two goals and two assists in his past four games.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

