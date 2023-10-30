Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers close out their longest road trip (five games) of the season, in Winnipeg against the Jets on Monday night (7:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- With a win tonight, it will mark the first time in franchise history the team has won every game on a road trip consisting of at least five games. There have been three instances when the Rangers did not suffer a regulation loss in a road trip of at least five games (2014-15, 1991-92, 1972-73).
- The Blueshirts aim for a five-game road win streak, something it did once last year (5 GP - Nov. 30-Dec. 18). On 18 occasions in franchise history have the Rangers won five road games in a row.
- The Rangers have at least six wins through their first eight games of a season for the eighth time in franchise history (Last: 2009-10).
- Tonight is the Rangers’ final game in October. With a win, it would give the team its most wins in October since 2015-16 (7).
- Against the Jets on the road, the Blueshirts have won four of their last six contests. Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games against Winnipeg (2G-10A).
- The Blueshirts have power play goals in seven of their first eight games and their 10 power play goals are the third most in the NHL. The last time the Blueshirts had 10 or more power play goals in their first eight games of a season was the 2009-10 campaign (10 PPGs).
- The Rangers have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in six of eight games. Their 54.3 faceoff percentage ranks tied for fourth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have allowed the second fewest GA/GP (2.00) in the NHL and have allowed the fewest shots per game in the NHL (25.9).
- The Rangers’ plus-5 third period goal differential is tied for the fourth best in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 23 points, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. 33.3 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
- New York allowed one or fewer goals in each of its first five wins of a season for the third time in franchise history. Others: 1936-37 (6 GP) and 2003-04 (5 GP). In four of six wins, the team has won by two or more goals.
- The Rangers are in the midst of playing four consecutive games with each contest being in a different time zone (MT, PT, CT, ET) for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time they did this was in 2018-19.
RANGERS AND JETS CONNECTIONS
- Jacob Trouba played six seasons with Winnipeg (2013-14 – 2018-19). From 2011-12 to 2018-19 in Winnipeg, Trouba ranked fifth in games played (408), second among defensemen in goals (42), assists (137) and points (179).
- Blake Wheeler skated for the Jets/Thrashers from 2010-11 to 2022-23. He left the Jets as the franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) assists (550), and shots (2,462), while his 262 goals are the third-most in franchise history. He served as captain of the team from 2016-2022
- Morgan Barron skated in 18 games across two seasons with New York (2020-21 – 2021-22), recording two points. - Neal Pionk played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (2017-18 and 2018-19).