Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets

RANGERS ON THE ROAD

On the road, the Blueshirts are 5-1-0 so far with five road wins and 10 road points leading the NHL. New York has scored 22 road goals, tied for the most in the league and have allowed the fourth fewest GA/GP (1.83).

The Rangers’ 36.4 power play percentage ranks fifth in the NHL on the road and 55.5 faceoff percentage on the road ranks fourth.

Since the 2021-22 campaign, New York has been one of the best road teams in the NHL.

MULTI-POINT PANARIN

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of seven games, the longest by a Rangers player since Marian Gaborik recorded an eight-game run in 2009-10. It is tied for the fifth longest streak to start a season by a Ranger.

Panarin has a team-leading 12 points (4G-8A) in his first eight games of the season, including four multi-point games. Panarin’s eight assists are tied for the fifth most in the NHL and his 12 points are tied for the sixth most.

According to NHL Edge, Panarin has spent the second highest percentage of offensive zone time (51.8%) of any skater in the NHL.

With 353 points (104G-249A) in 276 career games with the Rangers (1.28), Panarin has the highest points-per-game rate in franchise history.

Since the 2019-20 season, Panarin’s 103 multi-point games are the sixth most in the NHL and his 65 multi-assist games are second in the league.

IGOR ON THE ROAD

Igor Shesterkin has allowed one goal in three of his four wins this season and has three road wins. On the road last season, Shesterkin went 17-4-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA. His 17 wins were tied for the second most among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 77 wins, ranks third in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.31). His 40 games with allowing one or fewer goals in that span are tied for the most in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has three multi-point games so far this year and on Saturday established a single season high in power play goals with three.

Fox’s 10 points (3G-7A) lead all NHL defensemen and his seven assists are tied for the second most among league d-men. Fox’s eight power play points (3G-5A) and three power play goals rank first among league d-men.

Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season among NHL defensemen, Fox has recorded the second most assists (171) and the second most points (201).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has opened the season with five goals in his first eight games. Kreider has three power play goals and one shorthanded goal. He is one of nine players in the NHL with both this season.

Kreider needs two goals to tie Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (272).

Kreider’s three power play goals are tied for the most in the NHL and sits five away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere established a career-long goal streak from Oct. 21-26. His four goals rank tied for second on the Blueshirts behind Chris Kreider’s five.

His 44 goals at five-on-five are tied for the second most on the Rangers since 2020-21.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 37 power play goals in that span are the second most.

BLAKE GOES BACK

Blake Wheeler will return to Winnipeg for the first time as a Ranger. Wheeler skated for the Jets/Thrashers from 2010-

11 to 2022-23. He left the Jets as the franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) assists (550), and shots (2,462), while his 262 goals are the third-most in franchise history. He served as captain of the team from 2016-2022.