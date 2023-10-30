Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets

News Feed

NYR2324_Matchup_103023_DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers close out their longest road trip (five games) of the season, in Winnipeg against the Jets on Monday night (7:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
  • With a win tonight, it will mark the first time in franchise history the team has won every game on a road trip consisting of at least five games. There have been three instances when the Rangers did not suffer a regulation loss in a road trip of at least five games (2014-15, 1991-92, 1972-73).
  • The Blueshirts aim for a five-game road win streak, something it did once last year (5 GP - Nov. 30-Dec. 18). On 18 occasions in franchise history have the Rangers won five road games in a row.
  • The Rangers have at least six wins through their first eight games of a season for the eighth time in franchise history (Last: 2009-10).
  • Tonight is the Rangers’ final game in October. With a win, it would give the team its most wins in October since 2015-16 (7).
  • Against the Jets on the road, the Blueshirts have won four of their last six contests. Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games against Winnipeg (2G-10A).
  • The Blueshirts have power play goals in seven of their first eight games and their 10 power play goals are the third most in the NHL. The last time the Blueshirts had 10 or more power play goals in their first eight games of a season was the 2009-10 campaign (10 PPGs).
  • The Rangers have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in six of eight games. Their 54.3 faceoff percentage ranks tied for fourth in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have allowed the second fewest GA/GP (2.00) in the NHL and have allowed the fewest shots per game in the NHL (25.9).
  • The Rangers’ plus-5 third period goal differential is tied for the fourth best in the NHL.
  • The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 23 points, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. 33.3 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
  • New York allowed one or fewer goals in each of its first five wins of a season for the third time in franchise history. Others: 1936-37 (6 GP) and 2003-04 (5 GP). In four of six wins, the team has won by two or more goals.
  • The Rangers are in the midst of playing four consecutive games with each contest being in a different time zone (MT, PT, CT, ET) for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time they did this was in 2018-19.

RANGERS AND JETS CONNECTIONS

  • Jacob Trouba played six seasons with Winnipeg (2013-14 – 2018-19). From 2011-12 to 2018-19 in Winnipeg, Trouba ranked fifth in games played (408), second among defensemen in goals (42), assists (137) and points (179).
  • Blake Wheeler skated for the Jets/Thrashers from 2010-11 to 2022-23. He left the Jets as the franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) assists (550), and shots (2,462), while his 262 goals are the third-most in franchise history. He served as captain of the team from 2016-2022
  • Morgan Barron skated in 18 games across two seasons with New York (2020-21 – 2021-22), recording two points. - Neal Pionk played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (2017-18 and 2018-19).

RANGERS ON THE ROAD

On the road, the Blueshirts are 5-1-0 so far with five road wins and 10 road points leading the NHL. New York has scored 22 road goals, tied for the most in the league and have allowed the fourth fewest GA/GP (1.83).

The Rangers’ 36.4 power play percentage ranks fifth in the NHL on the road and 55.5 faceoff percentage on the road ranks fourth.

Since the 2021-22 campaign, New York has been one of the best road teams in the NHL.

MULTI-POINT PANARIN

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of seven games, the longest by a Rangers player since Marian Gaborik recorded an eight-game run in 2009-10. It is tied for the fifth longest streak to start a season by a Ranger.

Panarin has a team-leading 12 points (4G-8A) in his first eight games of the season, including four multi-point games. Panarin’s eight assists are tied for the fifth most in the NHL and his 12 points are tied for the sixth most.

According to NHL Edge, Panarin has spent the second highest percentage of offensive zone time (51.8%) of any skater in the NHL.

With 353 points (104G-249A) in 276 career games with the Rangers (1.28), Panarin has the highest points-per-game rate in franchise history.

Since the 2019-20 season, Panarin’s 103 multi-point games are the sixth most in the NHL and his 65 multi-assist games are second in the league.

IGOR ON THE ROAD

Igor Shesterkin has allowed one goal in three of his four wins this season and has three road wins. On the road last season, Shesterkin went 17-4-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA. His 17 wins were tied for the second most among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 77 wins, ranks third in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.31). His 40 games with allowing one or fewer goals in that span are tied for the most in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has three multi-point games so far this year and on Saturday established a single season high in power play goals with three.

Fox’s 10 points (3G-7A) lead all NHL defensemen and his seven assists are tied for the second most among league d-men. Fox’s eight power play points (3G-5A) and three power play goals rank first among league d-men.

Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season among NHL defensemen, Fox has recorded the second most assists (171) and the second most points (201).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has opened the season with five goals in his first eight games. Kreider has three power play goals and one shorthanded goal. He is one of nine players in the NHL with both this season.

Kreider needs two goals to tie Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (272).

Kreider’s three power play goals are tied for the most in the NHL and sits five away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere established a career-long goal streak from Oct. 21-26. His four goals rank tied for second on the Blueshirts behind Chris Kreider’s five.

His 44 goals at five-on-five are tied for the second most on the Rangers since 2020-21.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 37 power play goals in that span are the second most.

BLAKE GOES BACK

Blake Wheeler will return to Winnipeg for the first time as a Ranger. Wheeler skated for the Jets/Thrashers from 2010-
11 to 2022-23. He left the Jets as the franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) assists (550), and shots (2,462), while his 262 goals are the third-most in franchise history. He served as captain of the team from 2016-2022.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 29 blocked shots are tied for the most in the NHL. Nick Bonino ranks tied for third with 28 blocked shots and has been over 50 percent in faceoffs in six of eight games.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies (T-14th among all NHL skaters) in hits with 21.
  • Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil have each recorded a point in the same regular-season game on 24 occasions. The Rangers hold a record of 22-0-2 in such contests.
  • Among NHL skaters with 100 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks seventh in faceoff percentage (61.3).
  • Jonathan Quick has wins in his first two starts, including a shutout on Oct. 26 at EDM. This is the third time in his career that Quick has won his first two starts of a season while allowing one or fewer goals in each (2023-24, 2017-18, 2010-11).
  • Erik Gustafsson leads the Rangers with a plus-6 rating and has four points (2G-2A) in eight games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • The Rangers finished with a 24.1 power play percentage in 2022-23, the fifth highest in club history and the seventh highest in the NHL.
  • On the penalty kill in 2022-23, the Blueshirts allowed 42 power play goals, tied for the seventh fewest in the NHL.