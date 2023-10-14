Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets

SPECIAL TALENT

Chris Kreider scored twice on special teams (PPG and SHG) and added an assist for a three-point effort on opening night in Buffalo.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 35 power play goals in that span are tied for the second most.

Kreider became the sixth player on record to score a PPG and SHG in a season opener, joining teammate Mika Zibanejad (Oct. 11, 2022 w/ NYR), Alex Ovechkin (Oct. 13, 2021 w/ WSH), Matt Cooke (Oct. 6, 2011 w/ PIT), Adam Graves (Oct. 5, 1996 w/ NYR) and George Armstrong (Oct. 10, 1962 w/ TOR).

FOX CATCHES 200TH ASSIST

Adam Fox tallied his 200th career assist in Thursday’s win over Buffalo, becoming the sixth fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the feat.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season among NHL defensemen, Fox has recorded the second most assists (124) and tied for the third most points (147).

Last season, Fox finished second in the Norris Trophy voting for the best defenseman in the NHL. Among NHL defensemen in 2022-23, ranked tied for fourth in assists (60) and eighth in points (72). Fox also established a career-high of 12 goals, games played (82) and plus/minus (+28).

IG100R

Igor Shesterkin began his season by allowing one goal on 24 shots against the Sabres, to earn his 100th career win. He became the seventh goaltender in NHL history to reach the milestone in 159 career games or fewer. The others: Bill Durnan (139 GP), Michel Larocque (148 GP), Frank Brimsek (150 GP), Bob Froese (155 GP), Chris Osgood (158 GP) and Tiny Thompson (158 GP).

On the road since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin ranks tied for first in wins (33), third in save percentage (.926) and tied for third in goals against average (2.34).

Last season, Shesterkin had a career-high 37 wins in 2022-23, tied for the third most in the NHL. Only three goaltenders in Rangers history have recorded more wins: Mike Richter (42 in 1993-94), Henrik Lundqvist (39 in 2011-12 & 38 in 200809) and Ed Giacomin (38 in 1968-69).

MULTI-POINT PANARIN

Artemi Panarin began his season with a goal and an assist for his first multi-point effort. Since the 2019-20 season, Panarin’s 100 multi-point games are the sixth most in the NHL.

Last season, Panarin led the Rangers in assists (63) and points (92) while ranking tied for 10th in the NHL in assists.

MIKA ON A MISSION

Mika Zibanejad put up a career-high of 91 points (39G-52A) in 2022-23, becoming the third Rangers center since 1982-83 to record 90 points in a season (Gretzky, Messier). Since 2007-08, only Panarin and Zibanejad have recorded 90 or more points in a season for the Rangers.

NEW BENCH BOSSES

On June 13, Peter Laviolette was hired as the 37th head coach in franchise history. Prior to joining the Rangers, Laviolette notched a 752-503-25-150 (W-L-T-OTL) record in 1,430 games as head coach between the New York Islanders (2001-02

– 2002-03), Carolina Hurricanes (2003-04 – 2008-09), Philadelphia Flyers (2009-10 – 2013-14), Nashville Predators (2014- 15 – 2019-20) and Washington Capitals (2020-21 – 2022-23). He ranks eighth all-time in NHL history in wins, first among US-born head coaches, and 11th all-time in games coached.

Ten days later, Laviolette filled out his staff with the coaching staff additions of Phil Housley as Associate Head Coach, and Dan Muse and Michael Peca as Assistant Coaches.

Housley comes to the organization with over 20 years of coaching experience at multiple levels in hockey. Most recently he was an assistant coach for the Arizona Coyotes from 2019-2022. Housley previously served as the head coach for the Buffalo Sabres from 2017-2019 and was an assistant coach under Peter Laviolette in Nashville for four seasons (2013-2017).

Muse most recently served as the head coach of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program for the past three seasons in addition to guiding the U-18 team to multiple World Championships. Prior to joining the national program, Muse served as an assistant coach under Laviolette in Nashville for three seasons.

Peca spent the last two seasons with the Rochester Americans of the AHL, serving as an assistant coach. His coaching at the pro level began when he was a member of Laviolette’s staff in 2020-21 with the Capitals where he was a player development coach. Peca skated in over 850 NHL games over 14 seasons between the Canucks, Sabres, Islanders, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets, where he tallied 465 points (176G-289A). He captained the Sabres to a Stanley Cup Final in 1999.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK, IT’S BEEN WAITIN’ FOR YOU

During the free agency process, the Blueshirts brought in several players, including forwards Blake Wheeler, Nick Bonino, and Tyler Pitlick, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Wheeler skated in 72 games for the Winnipeg Jets in 2022-23, recording 16 goals and 39 assists for 55 points. Wheeler added seven power play goals, the second most of his career, and a career-high tying six game-winning goals. On the Jets, Wheeler ranked tied for fourth in goals, third in assists and fifth in points. Wheeler left the Jets as the franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) and assists (550).

Bonino has amassed 158 goals and 195 assists for 353 points in 824 games with the Rangers, Penguins, Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was a member of the Penguins club that won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

Pitlick skated in 61 games for the St. Louis Blues in 2022-23, recording seven goals and nine assists for 16 points. He has amassed 105 points (55G-50A) in 386 career NHL games over nine seasons between the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers. In 2017-18 with Dallas, he posted career-highs in games played (80), goals (14), assists (13) and points (27).

Gustafsson notched seven goals and 35 assists for 42 points in 70 games and a plus-9 rating in 2022-23, split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals. His goals, assists, points and plus/minus rating ranked second in a single- season over the span of his eight-year career. Gustafsson also skated in two playoff games for the Maple Leafs this past spring, scoring a goal.

Quick has appeared in 753 career games (740 starts) over 16 seasons between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, where he has accumulated a 375-277-84 record, a career 2.47 goals against average and .911 save percentage. Among US-born goaltenders, Quick ranks second all-time in wins and fourth in games played. Quick split his 2022-23 season between the Kings and Golden Knights, tallying a 16-15-6 record in 41 games with two shutouts. He won his first four starts with Vegas and finished 5-2-2 with the Stanley Cup-winning club.

A LOOK BACK AT 2022-23

Last season, New York posted a 47-22-13 record for 107 points during the regular season, ranking tied for eighth in the NHL in wins and ninth in points. The Blueshirts qualified for the playoffs for

a second straight season but fell to the New Jersey Devils in the First Round.

At home, the Blueshirts went 23-13-5 and from Dec. 5, they went 19-7-1 on home ice, tied for the fifth most in that span. The Rangers went 15-6-1 in their last 22 home games.

New York allowed 2.63 goals per game, the fourth best mark in the league. The Blueshirts finished the regular season allowing three or fewer goals in 19-straight contests.

The Rangers’ plus-57 goal differential was the sixth best in the NHL while its plus-27 third period goal differential was the fourth best.

Seven Rangers (Fox, Goodrow, Kakko, Panarin, Trocheck, Trouba, Zibanejad) finished the season having played in all 82 games. It marked the third time since 1958-59 and second since 2011-12 that the Blueshirts have had seven or more players play in every regular season game.